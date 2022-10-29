If you have this recalled heating pad, it might shock you so stop using it now

A massive Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad recall concerns more than half a million products that might pose electric shock risk to users. Owners of three specific Whele heating pad models risk experiencing other types of illness and injuries.

The company received 286 complaints between July 2021 and September 2022, detailing incidents of overheating, sparking, burning, and showing other electrical problems. Of those, 31 cases involved injuries, including mild shocks, burns, and rashes or irritation.

Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad recall

Whele announced the recall on October 24th. The action is conducted with the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) knowledge rather than under the supervision of the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The press release is available over at the FDA — see this link.

The recall covers 544,212 heating pads Whele manufactured between January 2021 and January 2022. The products were available to consumers from July 2022 through July 2022 from Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

The heating pad recall covers three models, as follows below:

MB-001 (NA-H1121B): Large (12″ x 24″) Blue Electric Heating Pad

MB-002 (NA-H21C): Extra-Large (20″ x 24″) Blue Electric Heating Pad

PE-MtyBls-HeatPad-12×24-Gry-V2(NA-H1121B): Large (12″ x 24″) Grey Electric Heating Pad

Furthermore, the following table lists the product lots that are part of the recall. The lot number can be found on the heating pad in black text beneath the product instructions:

MB-001 (NA-H1121B) 210108 210305 210805 211002 211107 210109 210306 210806 211003 211108 210110 210307 210901 211004 211201 210111 210308 210902 211005 211202 210201 210309 210904 211006 211203 210202 210310 210905 211007 211204 210203 210405 210906 211008 211205 210204 210406 210903 211009 211206 210301 210407 210907 211010 211207 210401 210501 210908 211101 220101 210402 210502 210909 211102 220201 210403 210801 210910 211103 220103 210302 210802 210911 211104 210303 210803 210912 211105 210304 210804 211001 211106 MB-002 (NA-H21C) 210901 211001 PE-MtyBls-HeatPad-12×24-Gry-V2

E-MtyBls-HeatPad-12×24-Gry

(NA-H1121B) 220103

Health risks

The heating pad recall announcement explains that continuing to use the product will result in electric shocks, skin irritation, rashes, blisters, and burns. Furthermore, severe burns may result in infection or the formation of scar issues.

Again, out of the 286 complaints, 31 reported injuries. Those buyers experienced mild shocks, burns, and rashes or irritation.

What you should do

Whele instructs consumers who purchased the heating pad models in this recall to take immediate action. They should stop using the blankets and follow these steps to render the device useless:

Ensure the unit is unplugged.

Safely cut the cord off the device

Take a picture of the device to demonstrate that the device can no longer be used

Upload a picture of the device with the cord cut to Whele’s website

After this procedure, customers can register for reimbursement on Whele’s Mighty Bliss heating pad recall. You’ll need to use this link to do so, but only after October 31st.

The recall website above also contains contact information for Whele. You’ll also find contact information over at the FDA.

Finally, we’ll remind you of a similar recall involving heating products, the Luxe+Willow heated blanket recall from a few months ago.