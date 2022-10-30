Hamburger recall: Return these beef burgers for a refund right away

When a food manufacturer produces items without the benefit of USDA inspection, there’s a risk of product recalls once inspectors eventually discover the items. That’s what happened with certain New Universal Nourishment hamburger patty products that are part of a new recall.

USDA inspection certifies that food products were produced in compliance with existing regulations and are safe to consume. Without that certification, we have no way of knowing if food is safe to consume. That’s why it’s a good idea to check for the USDA’s mark of inspection and establishment (EST number) on certain food products (meat, poultry, and eggs).

New Universal hamburger recall

The firm initiated the recall of 368 pounds of beef burger patties this past week. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) released the recall announcement at this link.

The hamburger patties were repackaged, relabeled, and distributed without the benefit of inspection. The manufacturer repackaged or relabeled the products on June 28th. The following products are included in the New Universal recall action:

2-lb. boxes containing “MIAMI Burgers 6 BEST ANGUS BEEF” with an expiration date of 2/27/2023 and “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF” shield on the label.

10-lb. boxes containing “MIAMI Burgers BEST ANGUS BEEF with a production date of “FEBRUARY 04TH, 2022” and “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF” on the label.

New Universal sold the hamburgers in this recall via retail locations in Florida.

The products have the establishment number “EST. 451B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. But the recalling firm is a distributor. It’s not authorized to apply the marks of inspection for Establishment 451B. The hamburger recall announcement also notes that the products bear an unverifiable claim that they’re certified Angus beef.

The FSIS discovered the problem when it received a complaint reporting the product featuring a mark of inspection label that the originating company did not apply. The agency determined the distributor repackaged and relabeled the hamburger patty products without actually undergoing an inspection. They used the mark of inspection from an establishment without proper authorization.

What you should do

The hamburger recall announcement notes there were no reports of adverse reactions related to these products. People who are worried about adverse reactions should contact a healthcare provider.

The FSIS urges buyers not to eat hamburgers from this New Universal recall. Instead, they should return the product to the place of purchase or throw it out.

If you need to reach out to New Universal, check out the USDA’s recall announcement at this link for contact information. The hamburger recall report also includes contact information for the USDA’s Meat and Poultry Hotline and the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System.