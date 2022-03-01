If you bought this snack at Costco, it might poison you so throw it out 

We’ve recently witnessed quite a few recalls concerning a type of snack that posed a risk of lead poisoning. Several companies announced recall actions involving plum products that contain elevated lead levels. The metal can cause significant health problems if too much is consumed. Costco sold similar snacks made by Alli & Rose Snak Yard, and they are now part of a new recall.

The Alli & Rose Snak Yard recall

Alli and Rose issued the Snak Yard recall a few days ago, per an announcement shared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Separately, Costco contacted members who purchased the Snak Yard product recently, informing them about the recall.

Alli and Rose sold the Snak Yard product from the recall at Costco stores in four states. Buyers in Alaska, California, Oregon, and Washington should look for this particular snack in their pantries. The products with barcode 810019600821 and item code: 1516905 are part of the recall. The goods were available at Costco between April 2021 and February 2022. The images in this post should help you identify the dangerous Snak Yard products.

Lead poisoning symptoms

Exposure to lead is unavoidable, as the metal is present everywhere. Lead is in the air, water, and soil around us. And it can also be present in food products, electronics, paint, and other substances.

When a product like the Snak Yard dried plums in the Alli and Rose recall contains elevated lead levels, it can trigger a recall. Consuming higher quantities of lead can have immediate adverse effects on children and adults.

Symptoms vary and depend on age. Children can experience irritability, loss of appetite, weight loss, sluggishness, fatigue, abdominal pain, constipation, hearing loss, and seizures.

Also worrying are the delayed symptoms that take longer to become apparent. Prolonged exposure to higher lead levels can impact infants and children. Long-term symptoms can include learning disabilities, developmental delays, and lower IQ scores.

Finally, lead poisoning can impact adults and children alike. Symptoms can include high blood pressure, joint and muscle pain, difficulty with memory and concentration, headache, abdominal pain, and mood disorder. Reduced sperm count, abnormal sperm, miscarriage, stillbirth, and premature birth are also associated with lead poisoning.

You can learn more about lead poisoning symptoms at this link.

What you should do

If you still have Snak Yard dried plums at home, you should stop eating them right away, even if you haven’t experienced any lead poisoning symptoms. You can return the Snak Yard products in the recall to your local Costco store for a full refund. Alternatively, you can throw it away.

If you’re worried about prolonged exposure to higher quantities of lead, you can consult a doctor. Make sure you read the full Snak Yard recall announcement at this link. Similarly, check out the Costco warning. Both resources provide contact information that you can use if you require additional support.

Finally, you should ensure that you check out the other recalls involving dried salted plums, which are also called saladitos. We’ve covered several of them a few weeks ago. On top of that, the FDA listed another dried salted plum recall in mid-February.