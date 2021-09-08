If you bought this popular product at Amazon, stop using it right now

A popular step tower designed for children and available on Amazon was recently recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) due to a serious safety issue. The item in question is the StepUp Sidekick Learning Tower. It is manufactured by Step2.

What is the Learning Tower

The item in question is something of a makeshift ladder for kids. More to the point, it’s a mini-tower with two steps that allows children to step up so that they can reach places like the bathroom sink. Once a child is on the second step, there’s a mechanism that claps shut behind them. The product also has a front-facing tray for storage and two cupholders.

According to the CPSC, the manufacture codes for the product are 10-2020, 3-2021, and 5-2021. These codes are visible on the removable seat/step. You’ll also find the model number “4134” on the bottom of the tower.

Why the Amazon recall went into effect

The step stool was recalled earlier this week because one of the steps can come loose. On top of that, the tray itself, which itself provides a measure of safety, can come loose as well. As a result, the StepUp Sidekick Learning Tower poses a serious fall hazard to children.

While some product recalls are precautionary, that isn’t the case in this situation. On the contrary, there have been several reports wherein parts of the tower were jostled loose. In one instance, a child fell and experienced minor bruises.

Note that the product was available on Amazon from May 7 through May 21.

What to do if you have the Learning Tower

If you have the tower in question, you should return it immediately for a refund. The recalled product was available via Amazon and was sold for about $100.

If you need to contact the company, you can reach a representative at 1-800-347-8372 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.