If you bought this popular dollar store product, there’s an urgent recall

The winter is raging on and it’ll be a few months until most people get to lounge in the sun again. But just in case you decide to go on vacation and dig up your beach gear from storage, you should make sure that the beach loungers you have at home aren’t part of a brand new Family Dollar recall. The products pose of risk of injury, as they can collapse unexpectedly and injure the user.

Family Dollar lounger recall

Family Dollar announced the beach lounger recall this week, sharing the press release over at the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website.

The company says injury can occur if your fingers get caught in the metal folding joints while the lounger collapses.

The recall concerns approximately 38,300 units that Family Dollar sold nationwide. Needless to say, it was a very popular beach chair for the retailer. The products were available in retail stores and online from January 2019 through September 2021. The beach lounger cost about $25, and the company is now offering a refund for the faulty products.

Here are the identifying markers you’ll have to look for to see if your Family Dollar lounger is part of the recall:

This recall involves beach lounge chairs with a white metal frame and either red or blue woven plastic fabric. The lounge chairs have a hang tag intended to be removed after purchase stating “Outdoors by Design” on one side and “Distributed by Midwoods Brands LLC” on the other side, along with either SKU 3499631 or SKU 3401281 above the bar code. In addition, SKU 3499631 has a sewn-in label stating “Outdoors by Design” at the top and “Midwoods Brands LLC” near the bottom, and SKU 3401281 has a sewn-in label stating “WARNING” and “DO NOT REMOVE THIS TAG” near the top and “MADE IN CHINA” at the bottom.

The images in this post should give you an idea of what the loungers in the recall look like. If you own multiple loungers, they should help you identify which ones are potentially faulty.

What you should do

Family Dollar says customers have not reported any injuries so far. But the company urges consumers to stop using the loungers immediately. Buyers have the option of returning the recalled loungers to a Family Dollar store for a full refund.

The alternative is to contact Family Dollar via email and obtain instructions on destroying the loungers. Once that’s complete and customers send proof of the procedure, the company will issue a refund.

All the information you might require to obtain your refund is available at this link. That’s the official Family Dollar lounger recall announcement from the CPSC.