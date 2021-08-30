If you bought these popular products at Walmart, throw them away now

A Salmonella outbreak traced back to contaminated chicken has prompted yet another food recall. While some recalls are simply precautionary, this recall is different. To date, nearly 30 people have gotten sick across nearly a dozen states. And of that group, approximately 11 people were hospitalized.

Today's Top Deal

AirPods Pro just hit the lowest price of the month at Amazon! List Price: $249.00 Price: $189.99 You Save: $59.01 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

What stores sell the recalled food

The chicken in question is from Serenade Foods, an Indiana-based company. All told, upwards of 60,000 pounds of chicken — both frozen and raw — are subject to the recall.

Chicken from Serenade Foods is available in a few stores, including Walmart, Aldi, Save-A-Lot, and Food 4 Less. The products subject to the recall can be found under the following brand names: Dutch Farms Chicken, Milford Valley Chicken, and Kirkwood.

The chicken subject to the food recall was available in multiple states across the Midwest and the East Coast. Some states include Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

What chicken products are at issue

According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the food recall involves the following products:

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN WTH BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

10-oz box of two individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN CORDON BLEU.” The lot code reads: “CB 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.”

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN, BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN CORDON BLEU. The lot code reads: “CB 1056 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 25 2023.”

If you have any of these products in your house, throw them away immediately.

The danger of Salmonella

Salmonella is a common bacterial infection that has caused several food recalls in recent years. According to the CDC, Salmonella causes upwards of 1.35 million infections every year. This results in nearly 27,000 and hospitalizations and about 420 deaths.

More often than not, Salmonella outbreaks stem from raw chicken, salads, and certain types of deli meats.

The symptoms of Salmonella typically last anywhere from four days to a week. Some of the specific symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. While most people with the illness recover on their own within a few days, more severe cases require antibiotics.

As a final note, you should pay close attention to the products listed above because impacted chicken doesn’t typically taste or smell different.