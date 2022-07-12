Potato salad microbe contamination prompts this recall across 8 states

Hy-Vee announced a voluntary potato salad recall after discovering potential microbial contamination. A positive test result came from the line that processed the potatoes. However, the company had not identified the microorganism that might have contaminated the potatoes at the time of the recall announcement.

Tests are still ongoing, but the retail chain recalled the products out of an abundance of caution.

Hy-Vee potato salad recall

Hy-Vee recently announced the potato recall. Then, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published a related press release.

The announcement says that test results are not expected for 7-10 days, but Hy-Vee decided to pull all potato salad products from stores.

The recall concerns all varieties and all sizes of Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad available from various locations. The food products are routinely sold at Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore, and Dollar Fresh Market locations. You might have also purchased them at Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores.

Furthermore, the company sold the potato salad from the recall in eight states. The list includes Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Buyers who purchased potato salad products from Hy-Vee should be on the lookout for the following products:

HY-VEE

OLD FASHIONED POTATO SALAD

COUNTRY STYLE POTATO SALAD

DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD

GREEN ONION & EGG POTATO SALAD

CHIPOTLE RANCH POTATO SALAD

DICED RED SKIN POTATO SALAD

LOADED BAKED POTATO SALAD

MEALTIME

OLD FASHIONED POTATO SALAD

COUNTRY STYLE POTATO SALAD

DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD

What you need to do

Recalls involving microbial contaminations usually specify the pathogen. But it’s still unclear what sort of microbe might have contaminated the potato salad in this recall. Therefore, the press release doesn’t provide specific health risks. But Hy-Vee says there have been no reports of illness associated with the potato salads listed above.

If you have experienced any symptoms after eating one of the potato salad products above, you should seek advice from your healthcare provider.

That said, the products have expiration dates between July 31st, 2022, and August 4th, 2022. That means consumers might still have potato salad in their refrigerators. As a result, the risk of infection from the unnamed microbe remains.

Hy-Vee urges buyers not to eat any potato salad from the recalled brands. Instead, customers should dispose of the products or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Finally, people who have potato salad from the recall should read the full press release from Hy-Vee available at this link. It contains contact information and additional images.