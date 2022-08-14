Ford recall: 65,000 Ford vehicles were recalled so read this now

The 2022 Ford Maverick is the subject of another significant recall that impacts nearly 65,000 vehicles. Ford’s brand new pickup truck has an issue with the side-curtain airbags, which might not deploy accordingly in some vehicles. As a result, Ford will offer customers free repairs. The carmaker will start notifying impacted owners on September 22nd.

Ford Maverick airbag recall

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall report is available at this link. The agency says 64,974 Ford Maverick units are included in the new recall.

Of note, the problem only involves the side-curtain airbag:

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2022 Maverick vehicles. The side-curtain air bags may not deploy properly. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 226, ‘Ejection Mitigation.’

Airbags that don’t deploy correctly increase the risk of injury. But Ford informed Cars that there had been no known injuries at the time of the recall’s publication.

What you should do

Customers who own 2022 Maverick trucks should not do anything at this time. Dealers will replace the left and right side curtain airbag modules with a new design. The repairs will be available free of charge.

However, Ford and dealers won’t start notifying customers until September 22nd, 2022.

At this time, there’s no way to determine if your Maverick is part of the recall. You can contact Ford and the NHTSA for more information by following this link to download the recall report. That’s where you’ll find contact information for both parties.

Other 2022 Maverick recalls

The side-curtain airbag problems forced Ford to issue its fifth recall for the 2022 Maverick.

The company issued a recall in July related to engine and engine cooling structure problems, per MotorBiscuit. Engine failure can lead to oil and fuel vapors being released in the engine compartment of Maverick models with hybrid engines.

Ford also issued a recall for seat belt issues. The rear seat belt buckles might not be adequately attached to the rear floor.

Separately, there’s a Maverick recall concerning faulty break functionality that can lead to an extended stopping distance.

Finally, Ford issued a Maverick recall involving leaking fuel tanks.

If you own the 2022 Ford truck, you should ensure these recalls do not impact your vehicle. You’ll want to fix any of the problems above if your pickup truck needs repairs.

On the other hand, you can read our 2022 Ford Maverick review for more information about this new model. Also, the following video review provides a closer look at the 2022 model: