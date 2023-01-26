Ford wants to pick up your broken-down car

Ford wants to pick up your broken car and drop it back off — good as new.

In a blog post, the company announced that it is expanding its complimentary pickup and delivery, as well as its mobile service, nationwide in the United States. Now, customers of participating dealers will be able to get their car serviced at home or the office for minor repairs or, if a repair requires the vehicle to be taken to the dealership, Ford will pick up and drop the car back off when the repair is complete.

Todd Rabourn, North America Regional CX Director, said in a statement that the company is expanding the service in an effort to meet the expectations that customers have. Rabourn says that the program has already increased customer satisfaction and improved the brand for those who have used the service.

“Customers who’ve experienced Pickup & Delivery and Mobile Service love the convenience and flexibility. This program increases the access customers have to remote service options, so whether you’re due for an oil change or need to resolve a recall, it’s easier to have your vehicle serviced with less disruption to your life, and the activities and people you care about.”

While Ford is expanding the complimentary service nationwide, the company said that dealers will be able to choose if and how they offer it to their customers. Tim Hovik, National Dealer Council Chairperson, said that dealers have been working directly with Ford to expand the program in a way that works for both customers and dealers.

“We’ve been working with multiple teams at Ford to offer our customers more ways to personalize vehicle service. By expanding the remote experiences offerings, we can accelerate our ability to be there for customers whenever and wherever they need us.”

One of the things that Ford has not talked about is whether, when the dealer picks up your car, it will leave you a loaner vehicle in its place. I’m assuming that will come down to the dealer but, for those that offer it, they’ll be making service and repairs incredibly seamless.