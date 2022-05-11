FDA recall alert: If you take these keto supplements, read this now

People on keto diets who might be using food supplements with their regimen should know there’s a new recall for one popular product, NaturesPlus Keto Living Sugar Control Capsules. Natural Organics announced the recall as the NaturesPlus supplement contains an ingredient that’s not listed on the label.

Unfortunately, the ingredient in question is gluten. That makes Keto Living Sugar Control Capsules dangerous to anyone who is allergic to wheat or gluten. Also, anyone suffering from other wheat- or gluten-related health conditions should avoid NaturesPlus capsules from the recalled lots.

NaturesPlus Keto Living Sugar Control Capsules recall

Natural Organics announced the NaturesPlus Keto Living Sugar Control Capsules recall a few days ago. The announcement is also available on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.

During routine testing, the company discovered that the product contains gluten. An investigation revealed that one raw material which is usually gluten-free tested positive for the wheat protein.

Buyers who purchased NaturesPlus Keto Living Sugar Control Capsules recently should look for the following identifiers to determine if the product is included in the recall:

NATURESPLUS KETO LIVING SUGAR CONTROL CAPSULES, 90 CAPSULES, Product No. 82004, UPC Code 097467820043, Lots 1362073, Best By 10/2025 and 1365200, Best By 10/2025

NATURESPLUS KETO LIVING SUGAR CONTROL CAPSULES, 90 CAPSULES, Product No. Ue82004, UPC Code 097467820043, Lots 1361754, BBE 10/2025 and 1364325, BBE 10/2025

The capsules come in white jars with black caps. As seen in this article, the labels have orange, white, and black print. You’ll find the lot numbers and best-by dates on the bottom of the jars.

Natural Organics sold the NaturesPlus keto product nationwide and exported it to several countries. Buyers in Kenya, Spain, Trinidad, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom should also be aware of this recall.

Gluten allergies and illnesses

Gluten is a protein found in all sorts of wheat products. It’s also a protein that most people consume regularly. But those who are allergic to wheat or gluten must avoid consuming wheat and gluten. Also, the same is true for anyone with celiac disease.

Even minor traces of gluten can trigger adverse reactions. That’s why it’s critical to be aware of the NaturesPlus Keto Living Sugar Control Capsules recall.

People with gluten-related health problems can experience significant side effects after consuming the capsules. Allergic reactions can range from mild to life-threatening. Symptoms can include swelling, itching, irritation of the mouth and throat, hives, nasal congestion, headache, difficulty breathing, cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and anaphylaxis.

Anaphylaxis can be fatal for people who suffer from severe allergies. Swelling of the throat can lead to breathing issues, and people can experience chest pain, dizziness, and fainting.

Celiac disease has different symptoms that are primarily digestive: diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, bloating and gas, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, and constipation. Some overlap exists between the two, so it’s important that you can tell these conditions apart.

What you should do

Natural Organics said in the recall announcement that it hasn’t yet received any reports of illness or adverse reactions in connection to the NaturesPlus Keto Living Sugar Control Capsules recall.

The product is still safe to consume for anyone who doesn’t suffer from a medical condition related to wheat or gluten. But even then, you’d be better off returning the product to the place of purchase for a refund. Otherwise, you risk having someone else in your household use the product, including people who might be allergic to gluten.

The full press release is available at this link, so make sure you read it if you have NaturesPlus keto capsules at home.