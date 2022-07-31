Family Dollar just recalled hundreds of products – here’s the full list

Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.

For that reason, you should definitely take the time to look through the full list of recalled products. That way, you can be certain that you don’t have any in your home.

Family Dollar recall

Family Dollar recently announced the new recall and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) press release is available at this link. The agency labels the products in the Family Dollar recall as drugs.

Family Dollar says the products in the recall were stored and shipped to certain stores on or around May 1st, 2022, through June 10th, 2022. That’s after having been stored outside the proper temperatures.

Hundreds of products are part of the Family Dollar recall, with the FDA providing an 11-page PDF file that lists all of them. It’s not just pills or syrups but also lotions, soaps, sprays, and toothpaste that you’ll find on the list.

The recalled drug products

Here’s a small sample of the Family Dollar products in this new drug recall:

900205 – Dayquil Liquid Cold & Flu 12FL OZ

900448 – Ready In Case Cetrizine Allergy All Day Tablet 5 Count

900449 – Quality Plus Diphenhydramine Allergy Mini Tablet 12 Count

900523 – Ready In Case Night Time Cold Flu Relief Soft Gels 8 Count

900596 – Colgate Max Fresh Clean Mint Toothpaste 1.9 OZ

900733 – Listerine Coolmint Mouthwash 250 mL

900734 – Colgate Cavity Protection 3 Pack 6 OZ

901003 – Sensodyne Repair and Protect Whitening Toothpaste

901379 – Guardian Antacid Extra Strength Tablet Fruit 96 Count

901452 – Arthritis Hot Creme 3 Oz

901457 – Ready In Case Sleep Aid Soft Gel 32 Count

901658 – Colgate Baking Soda Peroxide Whitening Toothpaste Brisk Mint 2 Pack 6 oz

901785 – Colgate Max Fresh Cool Mint Toothpaste 2 Pack 6 oz

902012 – Alka Seltzer Plus Day or Night Liquid Gel 20 Count

902143 – Colgate Baking Soda Peroxide Whitening Toothpaste Brisk Mint 3Pack 6 oz

902270 – Ready In Case Rubbing Alcohol 91% 16 FL OZ

902321 – Guardian Bismuth Chewable Cherry Tabs 30 Count

902322 – Guardian Antacid Ultra Strength 1000 Fruit 72 Count

902381 – Ready In Case Pain Reliever PM Caplet 100 Count

902701 – Crest Complete Scope Outlast Toothpaste 2 Pack 5.4 Oz

What you should do

Family Dollar has notified all stores asking them to check their stock immediately. Stores will have to quarantine and discontinue the products that are included in the recall.

The company says customers should return any recalled Family Dollar products to the store where they were purchased. They won’t need to show receipts in order to get a refund.

Furthermore, Family Dollar says the recall does not apply to Delaware, Alaska, or Hawaii. Delaware stores did not receive any items from the recalled lots. And Family Dollar does not operate in Alaska or Hawaii.

Also, Family Dollar says it has not received any reports of illness related to the recall.

Buyers who think they’ve experienced any symptoms following the use of Family Dollar products from the recall should consult a doctor.

Finally, people who regularly shop at Family Dollar should spend some time reading through the recall announcement. You’ll find the press release at this link. The full product list is available from the FDA — see this link. Make sure you review the entire document to determine whether any over-the-counter drugs in your household are included in the recall.