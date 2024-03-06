When the new federal requirements for the EV tax credit kicked into effect on January 1st, a ton of electric vehicles that previously qualified for the full tax credit had either been downgraded or lost their eligibility altogether. It was a bloodbath, and barely any EVs were spared.

One of the vehicles that lost eligibility altogether was the Nissan Leaf. However, three months later, the company is back on board. In a press release, Nissan announced that the 2024 model of the Leaf has regained access to the federal EV tax credit.

2024 Nissan LEAF vehicles manufactured in 2024 and sold on or after March 6 may be eligible for part of the U.S. federal EV tax credit provided that the customer meets all purchase and income qualifications for the EV tax credit as outlined in Internal Revenue Code Section 30DOpens in a new tab..

However, those who pick up a 2024 Nissan Leaf on or after March 6th might be a little disappointed. While the vehicle does gain access to the federal tax credit, it won’t get access to the FULL tax credit. Instead of the full $7,500, Nissan Leaf buyers will only qualify for up to the $3,750 tax credit.

Initially available to new LEAF customers through December 31, 2023, Nissan has been able to recertify that 2024 LEAF vehicles produced in the U.S. in 2024 meet the “battery component” requirements of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and may now qualify for up to a $3,750 tax credit. The LEAF and its battery are assembled in Smyrna, Tenn. Nissan also provides a $3,750 incentive to LEAF customers who lease any 2024 or 2023 LEAF.

The Nissan Leaf joins the other electric vehicles that survived the requirements changes.

Which vehicles qualify for the $7,500 credit?

The following vehicles qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit:

Chevrolet Bolt: 2022 and 2023 models, $55,000 or below

Chevrolet Bolt EUV: 2022 and 2023 models, $55,000 or below

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid PHEV: 2022 through 2024 models, $80,000 or below

Ford F-150 Lightning: 2022 through 2024 models, $80,000 or below

Tesla Model 3 Performance: 2023 and 2024 models, $55,000 or below

Tesla Model X Long Range: 2023 and 2024 models, $80,000 or below

Tesla Model Y All-Wheel Drive: 2023 and 2024 models, $80,000 or below)

Tesla Model Y Performance: 2023 and 2024 models, $80,000 or below

Tesla Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive: 2024 model, $80,000 or below

Volkswagen ID.4: most 2023 and 2024 models, $80,000 or below

Which vehicles qualify for the $3,750 tax credit?

The following vehicles qualify for the partial $3,750 federal tax credit:

Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid: 2022 through 2024 models, $80,000 or below

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe: 2022 through 2024 models, $80,000 or below

Jeep Wrangler 4xe: 2022 through 2024 models, $80,000 or below

Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring: 2022 through 2024 models, $80,000 or below

Nissan Leaf: 2024 model, $80,000 or below

Rivian R1T: 2022 through 2024 models, $80,000 or below

Rivian R1S: 2022 through 2024 models, $80,000 or below

We’ll find out if Rivian’s upcoming R2 vehicle will qualify for the full federal tax credit when the company officially unveils the new EV at tomorrow’s event.