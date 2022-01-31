How to get a free Netflix account

Netflix is easily one of the best streaming services out there, thanks to its massive library of content. Netflix was the first major video streaming service, and as a result, it’s had a ton of time to build out its library of movies, TV shows, and these days, even games. Because of that, it makes sense that you would want a subscription. But not everyone wants to pay the money for a Netflix account. Thankfully, there are ways to get a free Netflix account.

Netflix in general has been getting increasingly expensive. A Netflix account these days starts at $9.99 for the basic plan, and ranges up to $19.99 for a premium subscription. That can add up with other subscriptions like Amazon Prime, Disney+, and so on.

Now, lets get this out of the way right now — we’re only going to highlight legal ways to get a Netflix subscription. If you’re looking for another way, you’ll have to look elsewhere. Without further ado, here are the best ways to get a free Netflix subscription.

With a T-Mobile subscription

If you’re a T-Mobile subscriber, you might already have access to a free Netflix subscription. T-Mobile has been partnering with Netflix for some time now, and through that partnership, T-Mobile subscribers with an eligible plan can get their Netflix subscription totally free.

So what qualifies as an eligible plan? You’ll need a Magenta plan with two or more lines, which will get you access to a Basic plan. Or, if you get a Magenta Max plan, you’ll get a Basic plan with one line, or a Standard plan with two or more lines.

Existing T-Mobile subscribers should consider the plan they have, and whether or not it offers access to Netflix. For some, it may be worth upgrading to a better plan to get the streaming service, if the cost of Netflix offsets that cost. For others, it may even be worth switching from another carrier.

Subscribe to T-Mobile

Share with someone

Of course, perhaps the easiest way to get a free Netflix account is to share with a friend or family member. I know what you’re thinking — is that legal? The answer is that it depends. The company’s terms and conditions note that users can share an account with members of their household. In other words, sharing with a friend that lives outside of your household would be breaking the terms and conditions — but sharing with a roommate, sibling, parent, or someone else that lives in the same household as you is perfectly fine.

Any other ways?

Unfortunately, those are about the only ways that you can legally get a free account. It kind of makes sense — the company wouldn’t want to make it too easy for potential customers to get a subscription for free. But it is a little frustrating that Netflix doesn’t really offer a free trial of any kind. That would allow users to get a feel for the service and its library without having to pay big money for it.

If you haven’t found a way to get a Netflix account for free but still want to subscribe, you can do so using the link below.

Subscribe to Netflix