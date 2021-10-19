Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro: Is it worth spending more for the Pro?

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are finally here. The two new phones offer a unique design, Google’s self-developed chip, and what may well end up being one of the best cameras in the business.

But it can be a little tricky to tell the differences between the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Both devices have a similar design and similar specs. So, which one is right for you? We put together this guide to help you determine which phone is better for your needs.

Design

The overall design of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is similar, and as a result, you don’t necessarily need to decide which one to buy based on the way it looks. The Pixel 6 both have a kind of two-tone color-scheme, with the colors separated by a large horizontal camera module that extends across the entire back of the phone.

While the designs of the devices are similar, they’re not the same. The standard Pixel 6 has a little less space above the camera module, and it’s shorter in general. Not only that, but the standard Pixel 6 has a flat display, instead of the slightly curved one found on the Pro. And, the Pixel 6 has a matte frame, instead of the glossy one found on the Pro.

Generally, both phones offer a pretty unique look, and some might not love it. I don’t actually hate it — it takes some getting used to, but lots of phones have large camera modules these days. I got used to the look and feel within a day of using the phones.

Both devices offer an IP68 water-resistance rating, meaning that they both should survive the accidental dunk.

As you would expect, the standard device is smaller than the Pixel 6 Pro. It has a 6.4-inch display, while the Pixel 6 Pro steps things up to a 6.7-inch display. We’ll get into that display quality in the next section.

Display

Speaking of the display, it’s another point of difference between the two phones. The standard Pixel 6, as mentioned, has a 6.4-inch display, with a 1,080p resolution. The Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, steps up its 6.7-inch display to a 1,440p resolution. That means that text should be a little crisper, while images may be slightly more detailed.

It may not make a huge difference in day-to-day life though. We’ve seen the same approach from companies like Samsung, which includes the slightly lower resolution on the standard Galaxy S21.

What may make a bigger difference is the refresh rate, which is different between the two phones. The standard Pixel 6 has a refresh rate that can vary between 60Hz and 90Hz, while the Pro steps that up to up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Neither of the two phones support a refresh rate as low as 10Hz, like the iPhone. But being able to scale between 60Hz and 120Hz should still help make for decent battery life.

Both devices have a solid display, however the display on the Pixel 6 Pro is a little better.

Specs and performance

For the first time, a Pixel phone has Google’s own processor in the Tensor chip. According to Google, the Tensor chip is built with AI in mind, and its the brains behind many of the new features found on the device.

Coupled with that Tensor chip, the standard deviceoffers 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage, while the Pixel 6 Pro steps that up to 12GB of RAM and either 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage. Both phones should be generally powerful enough for most day-to-day use, so don’t buy the Pro just because it has a little more RAM.

We’ll have to wait and see just how well the Tensor chip performs, but between the two devices, performance should be generally similar. That said, if you want that extra storage, you may want to go for the higher-end Pro model.

Battery life and charging

Both phones support Qi wireless charging, along with fast charging at up to 30W. That means that you’ll get a relatively versatile charging experience — though faster fast charging might have been helpful.

According to Google, both phones offer “beyond 24-hour” battery life, however, we’ll have to wait and see exactly how well they perform. The Pixel 6 Pro has a higher peak refresh rate, which could impact battery life — but, it also has a larger battery.

Cameras

The camera is one of the biggest points of difference between these two phones. On the standard device, you’ll get a dual camera system, while the Pixel 6 Pro steps that up to a triple camera.

On both devices, you’ll get a 50-megapixel Quad Bayer main camera, which has an f/1.85 aperture and supports Super Res Zoom at up to 7x. They also both have a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 114-degree field-of-view, and an f/2.2 aperture.

The Pro adds a third camera sensor, which is a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom and up to 20x Super Res Zoom. That’s pretty impressive.

Perhaps more interesting than the camera specs are the camera features. Both devices offer some super interesting features, like the Magic Eraser tool, which can remove objects from the background of an image — including people. We’ll have to wait and see just how well this feature actually works.

Software

There’s very little difference in software between these two phones. Both come with Android 12, support features like Material You, and more. And, both phones should come with a hefty five years of software updates, though it remains to be seen if those updates are limited to security patches, or include full operating system upgrades. At the very least, we expect the phones to offer three years of operating system updates.

Price and availability

Both phones are now available for pre-order, with full availability on October 28. The Pixel 6 starts at $599, while the Pro starts at $899. Those are very competitive prices for what’s on offer here.

Conclusions

There’s no denying that the Pixel 6 Pro is a better phone. It has a higher refresh rate display, an extra camera, and slightly better performance. But it’s also $300 more expensive, and the standard device still has a solid display and a great camera.

Should I buy the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro?

If you want the best, go for the Pro. The extra camera may seriously come in handy, while the higher refresh rate will make for a smoother experience. If you don’t mind sacrificing the extra camera, save your money and go for the standard Pixel 6, which should still perform excellently and offer some super-smart camera features.