Best water filter pitcher 2022

Staying hydrated is a must for every human being. Trying to keep up with the amount of water you’re supposed to drink each day is difficult. Many people struggle to drink the eight glasses of water they are supposed to each day. If you don’t have a giant water jug that shows you the measurements and times you should be drinking, you may have a tough time. But you want to make sure that the water you are drinking is good for you. That’s why having a water filter pitcher is a smart investment.

A water filter pitcher allows you to filter your water and keep it ready to pour for you and your guests in your fridge. For those who don’t have a refrigerator that filters water for you, a water filter pitcher will get rid of contaminants that you probably don’t even realize are in tap water. That way, you’re drinking the healthiest possible water you can enjoy. If you’re in the market for one, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at our water filter pitcher picks and stay hydrated.

Best for everyday use: Brita Standard Everyday Water Filter Pitcher

Pros: Easy to fill, fits in most refrigerators

Cons: Not simple to clean

Having the Brita Standard Everyday Water Filter Pitcher in your home can make it easy for you and your loved ones to enjoy filtered water with ease. In order to fill it, you just need to take the lid off and then you fill up the reservoir. As you do, the water trickles through the filter and produces clean water in the bottom. Once you pour it, you’re getting clean water. This pitcher holds 10 cups, so it’s not too big. It can fit in your refrigerator, either on the door or inside on the shelves. 10 cups are enough to fill up three 24-ounce reusable water bottles.

The Brita water filter replacement process is easy and remembering to replace the filter keeps your water fresher. The Brita water filters can replace 1,800 16.9 fl. oz. single-use water bottles each year. It removes chlorine, copper, mercury, and cadmium. Also, the standard Brita water filter replacement options are all compatible with Brita pitchers except for the Stream. Having to take apart the entire pitcher can be a bit of a pain in order to clean, but it is possible.

Best for checking filtration: ZeroWater 10-Cup 5 Stage Water Filter Pitcher

Pros: Premium 5 stage filtration process, comes with a TDS meter for measuring filtration

Cons: Not a real space-saving design

If you want to make sure that your pitcher is doing the job it’s supposed to, you should check out the ZeroWater 10 Cup 5-Stage Water Filter Pitcher. This features a premium 5 stage filtration process that removes 99 percent of total dissolved solids (TSD). That includes organic and inorganic materials like metals and pesticides. The filter is the only pour-through option that is NSF-certified and all materials are BPA-free. It also has a spigot that you can push with one hand in order to pour your water without having to lift it.

This holds 10 cups, enough for a person or a family. Included with the pitcher and the filter is a free TDS meter, which allows you to test your water and make sure that it is clean. You can save up to 150 single-use plastic bottles with one filter. Because of the spigot design, it is not the easiest to fit into a tighter refrigerator.

Best long-lasting filter: Epic Pure Water Filter Pitchers

Pros: Filter lasts for up to 150 gallons, LED timer lets you know when to change the filter

Cons: Filter takes up a good amount of space in the pitcher

Hate trying to keep track of when you need to change your filter? The Epic Pure Water Filter Pitcher takes care of the reminder for you. This comes with an LED timer that is integrated into the lid that reminds you when it’s time to change the filter. Speaking of the filter, it can last for up to 150 gallons, which is longer than other competitors. It is space-efficient, so it should fit in your fridge and hold 10 cups. The filter gets rid of chloride, fluoride, and lead.

The lid has an opening that you flip up when you want to fill it, so you don’t have to take the entire lid off. This comes with a lifetime warranty, unlike other ones on the market. The positioning of the filter is in the middle of the pitcher, so you aren’t able to hold as much water as you hope.

Best value: Amazon Basics 10-Cup Water Pitcher

Pros: Secure lid technology, compatible with Brita water filter replacement

Cons: Not very easy to clean because of the secure lid technology

If you’re looking to save some money, check out the Amazon Basics 10-Cup Water Pitcher. This features secure lid technology that prevents any gaps or leaks as you’re refilling it or pouring the water out. It holds 10 cups and has an electronic memo that makes a filter replacement reminder a breeze. This is gold seal-certified by the Water Quality Association, meaning it is certified to reduce chlorine taste and odor, copper, mercury, and benzene.

The enclosed water filter features multi-stage filtration and lasts for 40 gallons. This pitcher also works with a Brita water filter replacement as well. The secure lid technology makes it a bit difficult to take apart to clean. You can also choose filter packs of three or six to accompany the pitcher.

Best large capacity: Brita Extra Large 18 Cup Filtered Water Dispenser

Pros: Holds 18 cups and has a spigot for dispensing, space-efficient design for its size

Cons: Will not fit on most refrigerator doors

For larger families that use a lot of water, the Brita Extra Large 18 Cup Filtered Water Dispenser is a smart choice. 18 cups of water can fill six 24-ounce reusable water bottles. Even though it holds more than other options, it has a space-efficient design for its size. Even though you’ll have trouble fitting it on most refrigerator doors, it is made for shelves. It has a spigot for dispensing, so you don’t have to lift it up.

The lid flips up to allow you to refill it easily. It takes almost no time to put in a Brita water filter replacement. This is compatible with both Standard and Longlast filters. It can filter 40 gallons before it needs replacing. It’s also easy to fill it with fruit at the top to gain more flavor for your water.

