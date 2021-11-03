Best iPhone 12 Pro Max wallet case 2021

Having to keep track of your phone, wallet, and keys can be a gigantic pain. Everybody loses or misplaces one of them at some point or other throughout the day. One of the most used features of an Apple Watch is to ping the iPhone, as we know from personal experience. How can you best keep your items together without having to keep track of them separately?

For users of an iPhone 12 Pro Max, there’s a simple solution. It’s all about getting an iPhone 12 Pro Max wallet case. In addition, we also found the best iPhone 12 Pro Max case with card holder if you want additional options to consider.

A wallet case is just what you think it is. This is a case for your wallet that has a wallet built into it. You can store money, coins, keys, and more in there, all while keeping your phone close by. Whether you went with the iPhone 12 Pro or the iPhone 12 Pro Max, you’re enjoying great features from Apple, like an amazing camera.

So why not make your phone the best that it can be while also eliminating having to keep track of your wallet too? Here are our picks for the best iPhone 12 Pro Max wallet case.

Best slim case: Smartish iPhone 12 Pro Max Wallet Case

Pros: High-grip textured sides, can store cards and cash

Cons: Not compatible with wireless or MagSafe charging

If you’re someone who keeps your phone in your pocket, you don’t want the case to add too much additional bulk. The Smartish iPhone 12 Pro Max Wallet Case is the perfect addition to your jeans. It is light and long-lasting, so it will protect your phone if you happen to drop it. But it has grippy sides that allow you to hold it easily. The construction is sturdy, giving you confidence in its durability. The raised edges around the camera and screen also provide scratch protection. It is sleek and also comes in six color options.

It fits three credit cards and some cash. There is a slot that allows you to slide your cards in and out with ease. The corners provide air pockets for additional safety. While you do have to take it off to charge it wireless or with a MagSafe charger, you can reach the ports without any issue with the case on. Also, it securely fits around your iPhone 12 Pro Max without much issue.

Best iPhone 12 Pro Max case with card holder: VRS DESIGN Damda Glide Pro Compatible for iPhone 12 Pro Max Case

Pros: Fits up to four credit cards, extreme drop protection

Cons: May not work with your car mount

Carrying a number of credit cards or IDs might be what you need for everyday life. The VRS DESIGN Damda Glide Pro Compatible for iPhone 12 Pro Max Case also might be what you need. This can store up to four credit cards or IDs at once. There is a sliding, semi-automatic, door compartment that keeps your cards protected and out of the view of the public. You can also keep some cash in it as well. It is a sturdy case that is made from steel. This iPhone 12 Pro Max case with card holder will keep your items with your phone.

It is made from high-quality TPU material for the body. The steel metal bar at the base adds extreme drop protection with shock absorption functionality. You’ll also still be able to use the side buttons with ease, as there are soft outlines on the case. Your screen will also be protected. It doesn’t feel overly bulky and allows you to keep more cards with you.

Best iPhone 12 Pro Max leather wallet case: TUCCH Wallet Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max

Pros: RFID blocking technology, premium synthetic leather guards against drops

Cons: Bulkier than others on the market

Keeping chic leather in style, the TUCCH Wallet Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max is the case you’ve been looking for. This iPhone 12 Pro Max leather wallet case is highly functional. It is made from premium synthetic leather that guards your phone. It also has a retro and practical outlook and design. There is a durable, soft, TPU, full-body inner shell that comes with cushioned shockproof edges. It also has RFID blocking technology to effectively shield against signals.

The leather wallet case has four credit card slots and a larger money pocket. The design of the case offers a kickstand function. You can set your phone up in the case to stream and watch videos on it. There is a magnetic clasp that keeps it closed when you aren’t using it. It even comes with a lifetime warranty. Also, you can get it in 11 different colors.

The best iPhone 12 Pro Max case with card holder

Pros: Hands-free wrist strap, zipper-secured pocket for items

Cons: May take screenshots randomly

Easy to keep by your side, the ZVE Wallet Case Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max meets your requirements. You’ll be able to store more in this, as it is more like a purse than a wallet. This iPhone 12 pro Max case with card holder even has a zippered compartment that can secure up to 10 cards, cash, and a small set of keys. The wrist strap lets you carry it easily. There is also a double layer of security, thanks to the microfiber leather build. It is scratch-resistant with a velvet interior.

There are air pocket corners as well as raised lips around the camera and screen. The zipper goes all the way around the storage compartment for added safety. It is available in multiple colors and gives you access to buttons and ports as needed. This is stylish and chic.

Best for wireless charging: FYY Case Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max

Pros: 2-in-1 detachable design, easy to use in car mounts

Cons: Two separate parts to keep track of

The FYY Case Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max allows you to charge your phone more easily. This supports wireless charging because it has a 2-in-1 design. The phone is kept in a protective shell and then the iPhone 12 Pro Max case with card holder is on the outside. The case is detachable, so you can wrap your phone in it to keep your wallet with your phone. It is also magnetic, so you can pop the case on and off with ease.

There are four card slots in the case for storage. You can also keep cash in the storage pocket as well. In order to charge it wirelessly, you just take the case off and place the iPhone 12 Pro Max on the wireless or MagSafe charger. Also, the protective shell and the wallet case are both slip-resistant, so you’ll be able to hold each steadily. Choose between three different colors.

