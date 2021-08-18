5 Best Home Printers 2021: HP, Canon, more

Forget slow printing or running colors and upgrade to these top-rated reliable printers that are perfect for your home office. Opening up a small business and need a printer that can do multiple tasks? Want to print double-sided in order to save on paper costs? Or are you looking for photo lab quality color when printing photos? Whatever you need, we’ve searched through some of the best printers on the market and helped narrowed it down so that you can get a jump start on printing those expense reports, memos, or pictures.

Our favorite all-in-one best home printer: HP

The HP DeskJet 4155e All-in-One Wireless Color Printer can handle any job you’d need it to in your home. From copying to scanning or to printing in black and white or color, this is fully equipped and will complete each task at the touch of a button. Furthermore, you’ll be able to mobile fax for 24 months. You’ll receive six months free of Instant Ink when you activate HP+. This will also give you two years of annual warranty coverage as soon as you activate it. With the HP Smart App, you’ll be able to control this all and print remotely, so you don’t even need to have your files on your computer. Printer setup is incredibly simple and it has an auto document reader while being made from recycled plastic, meaning it’s good for the Earth. This can do it all and home printers are machines you want to do more.

Key Features:

Copy, scan, print, and fax in black and white or color

Six months free of Instant Ink

Auto document reader

Save some money with great value

Image source: Brother/Amazon

Saving on paper is a way a lot of businesses cut down on costs. That’s part of the reason why the Brother Compact Monochrome Laser Printer, HL-L2350DW is such a great buy. It offers automatic duplex printing and with the Brother Genuine TN-760 high-yield replacement cartridges, you get twice the print volume at lower costs. The HL-L2350DW has wireless printing options and can print up to 32 pages a minute. It can also be programmed for a toner saver mode to keep toner buying costs low.

Key Features:

Offers automatic duplex printing

Wireless printing options

Prints 32 pages a minute

Get color prints with these home printers

Image source: Canon/Amazon

For vibrant, color-splashed picture quality, the Canon PIXMA Pro-100 6228B002 is at the top of the list. It has eight dye-based inks, three of which are greyscale to offer strong black and white contrasts. one of the best home printers, its Optimum Image Generating System get the colors just right as it selects the perfect ink combinations and placements to recreate your prints. The PIXMA Pro-100 produces with 4800 x 2400 dpi resolution with FINE technology for incredible detail. You can connect via Wi-Fi or USB for easy printing access. Also, this model can print photos up to 13 x 19″.

Key Features:

4800 x 2400 dpi resolution with FINE technology

Has eight dye-based inks

Selects the perfect ink combinations and placements

Best home printers for WFH

Image source: Canon/Amazon

If you need to be churning out a ton of documents for your at-home business, check out the Canon Color imageCLASS All-in-One Wireless Laser Printer. You’ll be able to do so much with this and it creates a Wi-Fi direct hotspot from the printer to establish a direct connection to mobile devices. This gives you flexibility to print from wherever you need to. The high-capacity, all-in-one cartridge helps reduce overall supply costs. This supports mobile solutions for printing and scanning. Also, there are highly effective security features that protect your important documents. This comes with a three-year warranty.

Key Features:

High-capacity, all-in-one cartridge

Creates a Wi-Fi direct hotspot from the printer

Highly effective security features

Home printers that don’t worry about cartridges

Image source: Epson/Amazon

The Epson EcoTank ET-2760 Wireless Color All-in-One Cartridge-Free Supertank Printer is efficient. This is fast, affordable, easy to use, and has great features. It is a cartridge-free printer, saving you the need to purchase cartridges. This features high-capacity, easily refillable ink tanks. You’ll worry less about running out of ink. It prints, copies, and scans while there’s enough to print up to 7,500 pages in black and 6,000 in color. It delivers impressive print quality, thanks to unique PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology. You can also print double-sided to save paper.

Key Features:

Easily refillable ink tanks

Impressive print quality

Prints double-sided

