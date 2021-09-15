Best docking stations in 2021: Connect your devices

Plugging all of your devices into a power strip or an outlet means that you have a lot of cords all around your desk. Rather than possibly tripping over cords or being worried about surges, there has to be an easier way, especially if you want to use more than one monitor with your desktop computer. A docking station is here for all of your devices, allowing you to utilize many at once in order to get the most out of them.

If you need to transfer files from one device to the other, having a docking station is vital. You’ll be getting super fast speeds for video transfers, displays and you can connect anything that has a USB connection. Docking stations will make your life easier and keep your devices all in one area. If you’re interested in using them all at once, you should definitely consider getting a docking station. Luckily for you, especially if you aren’t sure which one would be best for you, we’ve got you covered. Here are our picks for the best docking stations for your at-home office.

Best docking stations for PCs: Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Laptop Docking Station

Pros: Supports two displays, compatible with Windows

Cons: Not compatible with MacOS or Surface

With so many different ports, the Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Laptop Docking Station provides you with a ton of versatility. There are two different USB 3.0 ports and four different USB 2.0 ports that can be used with the SuperSpeed link from PC to dual video connections. It also has an Ethernet port, DVI/VGA port, HDMI port, power input, connect to host port, and then an Audio in and an Audio out jack. The HDMI port supports resolutions up to 2560 x 1440 with a single display and 1080P if two displays are attached. 2560 x 1440 mode will operate at a 50Hz refresh rate.

The Ethernet port supports 10 / 100 / 1000Mbps speeds and the DVI/VGA port supports up to 2048 x 1152 / 1920 x 1200. This docking station is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7 and legacy XP systems. Surface RT, MacOS X, and Linux/Unix are not compatible. This is not recommended for gaming. This won’t charge your laptop while it is plugged in either. The driver is available for download, giving you access rather than from a CD.

Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Laptop Docking Station Dual Monitor for Windows and Mac (Dual Video:… Price: $99.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best for Microsoft Users: Microsoft Surface Dock 2

Pros: 80cm Surface Connect cable, four USB 3.0 ports

Cons: Will need other adapters if you need to plug in different cables

For those who are a big fan of their two-in-one Microsoft device, laptop, or have a Microsoft tablet, they should consider the Microsoft Surface Dock 2. This is compatible with the Surface Laptop 4 13.5″ and 15″, Surface Laptop 3 13.5″ and 15″, Surface Book 3 13.5″ and 15″, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X , Surface Go 2. There are four USB 3.0 ports, two of them front-facing and two of them rear-facing. It also includes a 3.5mm audio in/out ports. The Gigabit Ethernet port gives you speedy connections.

It comes with a magnetic Surface connect cable that allows you to transform your Surface into a desktop PC. You are plugging it into your dock with the Surface Connect cable. It allows you to get right to work and charges your devices while you’re able to plug in a mouse, keyboard or external monitors, making it a great docking station for your at-home office. This has a minimalist design that won’t take up much room on your desk and you’ll get high speed data transfers when you plug in your devices.

NEW Microsoft Surface Dock 2 Price: $259.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Most versatile docking stations: Kensington USB 3.0 Dual Display Docking Station

Pros: Six ports, great for the newest MacBooks

Cons: No USB-C ports, no way of mounting it

No matter what kind of laptop, computer or device you have, the Kensington USB 3.0 Dual Display Docking Station should be compatible with it. This station provides you with six different USB ports: two USB 3.0 ports and four USB 2.0 ports. It will help you consolidate your devices and connect to all of your peripheries via a single USB 3.0 cable. This works with Surface Pros, Surface Books, MacBooks, and more.

It has two SuperSpeed USB 3.0 ports for high-speed data transfer and four USB 2.0 ports for peripherals. This Dual Display resolution of up to 2048 x 1152@60Hz including 1080P video via HDMI and DVI is great to use. There’s a ton of monitor compatibility and this even works for the new MacBooks or M1 MacBooks.

Kensington USB 3.0 Dual Display Docking Station for Windows, Mac OS, Surface Pro & Surface Lapt… Price: $109.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Most portable: Hiearcool 9 in 2 Laptop Docking Station

Pros: Able to be plugged in and played, nine uses

Cons: Incompatible with MacBook M1 series

Whether you want to use it at home or at the office, the Hiearcool 9 in 2 Laptop Docking Station can come with you. This is a 9-in-2, triple display setup that’s compatible with many versions of the MacBook. This has 4K@60 resolution technology and triple extend that, which is something most docking stations cannot do. It can present HD video in 1HDMI for 4K 3840*2160@60Hz and 2HDMI for 4K 3840*2160@30Hz.

It is portable and lightweight, allowing you to keep all of your excess cords and dongles at home. There are no drives needed, as you can plug it in and it starts to play. You’ll love the 1GB Ethernet port as well as the other options for data transfers. It also features an aluminum outer shell and long cord isolation.

MacBook Pro Docking Station, 4K Triple Display Hiearcool 9 in 2 Laptop Docking Station Compatib… Price: $65.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best for Dell users: Dell USB 3.0 Ultra HD/4K Triple Display Docking Station

Pros: Two USB 2.0 ports, three USB 3.0 ports

Cons: Does not support Multi-Stream Transport from monitors

The Dell USB 3.0 Ultra HD/4K Triple Display Docking Station is a terrific option for Dell users. You should make sure that it fits your model number before you choose this. It has two USB 2.0 ports, three USB 3.0 ports, a headphone input and a 3.5 mm output. You’ll be able to transfer data quickly. It sets up for a triple monitor display layout. It also comes with a super speed cable and an HDMI DVI adapter is included.

Dell USB 3.0 Ultra HD/4K Triple Display Docking Station (D3100), Black List Price: $169.99 Price: $131.85 You Save: $38.14 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

For more of our product buying guides, visit our Deals hub!