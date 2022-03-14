Smart TVs are now commonplace, but at the same time, TVs seem to be getting bigger and bigger. The result? If you want a TV that can fit in a tight spot, it can be tough to find one. The best TVs are usually at least 40 inches or so. The most common sizes are 55 inches and 65 inches. There are, however, still some small TV models out there, and that’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide. 32-inch TVs may not be common, but they do exist. We’ve rounded up the best 32-inch smart TVs in this guide.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How to buy a TV

Before trying to find the smart TV for you, it’s worth considering a few things. Whether you’re looking for your main TV, or a secondary TV, here’s a quick refresher on what to look for when buying a small TV.

Display size

First of all, you’ll want to ensure that you find a TV that’s the right size for your needs — and in this case that means a small TV. You’re obviously here because you’ve decided you want a 32-inch TV — but if you’re still thinking about TV size, check out our full guide on the best TVs.

Display resolution

TV resolution essentially dictates how crisp and detailed an image is, as long as you’re watching content that supports your TV’s maximum resolution. These days, 4K TVs are commonplace, and most shouldn’t buy a TV with anything less than a 4K resolution. If, however, you’re really on a budget, a 1,080p TV might be for you, especially at this display size.

Picture quality

Display types are changing, and they can have a big impact on your overall viewing experience. There are a few display types to consider. Most TVs, especially in this size bracket, are LED displays, and they offer decent brightness, but not very deep black levels. OLED TVs don’t usually get as bright as LED TVs, but they offer deeper black levels and higher contrast. QLED TVs offer very bright and vibrant colors, and are often coupled with backlighting techniques that make for deeper black levels.

You can get a full rundown of display types here.

Operating system

Your TVs operating system plays a major role in how you’ll enjoy content, and how your TV will fit into your wider smart home. The biggest TV operating systems are Roku and Android TV, however, LG, Samsung, and Vizio build their own operating systems.

Price

Last but not least, you’ll want to think about the price of your TV. smaller TVs are almost always cheaper than bigger ones, so you shouldn’t have to pay a huge amount for a 32-inch model. We’ve tried to include TVs across a number of price ranges in this guide.

Best 32-inch smart TV overall: Samsung Q60A

Samsung Q60A 32-Inch QLED TV The Samsung Q60A leverages Samsung's awesome QLED technology for a bright, vibrant image that beats out the rest of the competition — plus it's one of Samsung's only QLED TVs available in this size. Pros Vibrant, accurate colors

Solid smart home support

Sleek design Cons Edge lighting

Sleek design Cons Edge lighting

Speakers aren't great

If you’re looking for a great 32-inch TV and want the best you can buy, then the 32-inch Samsung Q60A is the way to go. This TV is one of the only QLED models available in a 32-inch size, but even if it wasn’t it would be a great option for watching movies and TV shows, gaming, and more.

There are plenty of things that make this such a great TV. For starters, you’ll get a 4K resolution with support for HDR10, which is a good base. The TV is built with Samsung’s QLED technology, which means that it uses a quantum dot layer to make for a brighter image and deeper colors. Safe to say, you’ll get a great picture quality for such a small TV.

The TV is smart too. It has Samsung’s Tizen operating system built into it, which means you can install all the most popular streaming services without the need for an external streaming device. And, it’ll connect with your Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa smart home. Really, there are quite a few smart features. Unfortunately, there’s no support for HomeKit here, but you will get three HDMI ports, which should be enough for most.

So what are the downsides to the TV? Well, it uses edge lighting instead of a multi-zone backlight, which means that the black levels aren’t the deepest. And, the sound quality isn’t the best. We recommend using external speakers or a soundbar. Those issues aside, however, this is the best 32-inch TV out there.

Best 32-inch Roku TV: TCL 32S327

TCL 32S327 If you want something with the much-loved Roku operating system built into it, then this TV from TCL is the way to go. It may not be the best in the business, but it's a solid option at 32 inches. Pros Inexpensive

Roku operating system

Great smart home support Cons Image is only fine

Great smart home support Cons Image is only fine

1,080p

If you want a 32-inch TV with the Roku operating system, then the TCL 32S327 is the TV to get. This TV may not have a picture quality quite as good as the Samsung Q60A, but some will be able to look past that in exchange for Roku.

Of course, if you’re willing to spend more money and want Roku, it’s worth considering getting the Samsung TV, and an external Roku streaming device.

There are plenty of good reasons to get a TV with Roku built into it. For example, Roku supports all major smart home ecosystems, including Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple’s HomeKit. Not only that, but the operating system is also very easy to use, and supports all your favorite streaming services and smart features. The TV has three HDMI ports.

The TV’s picture quality isn’t as good as the Samsung option, but it’s still a decent picture quality. You’ll get a 1,080p resolution, though the lower resolution won’t be as noticeable on a TV this small. Colors are relatively bright, though black levels aren’t very deep. If your primary concern, however, is getting a small Roku TV on a budget, then this option is absolutely worth considering.

Best 32-inch Android TV: TCL 32S330

TCL 32S330 Prefer Android TV over Roku? This TV has a pretty low resolution, but it also has Google's Android TV operating system built into it — which may make it a winner for some. Pros Inexpensive

Android TV operating system

Great smart home support Cons Image is only fine

720p

If getting Android TV is your biggest priority, then TCL has another option for you — the TCL 32S330. This TV is a little low-tech with its HD resolution, but Android TV works well on it.

There are some good reasons to get a TV with the Android TV operating system. Notably, it offers all the Google-focused smart features you could want from a TV, including support for Google Assistant, Google Play Movies and TV, Google Play Store, and more. Of course, it also supports all your other favorite streaming platforms, including the likes of Netflix, Disney+, and so on. It has two HDMI ports, which may be enough for some, but isn’t a huge amount.

There are some big downsides to consider with this TV. For example, the TV has a pretty low HD resolution, which is 720p. The black-levels aren’t great, and generally, you shouldn’t expect a great image overall. If that’s not your top priority, then you won’t mind this option — but if you care about picture quality, it might be worth considering the Samsung Q60A, coupled with an Android TV streaming device, like the Chromecast Ultra with Google TV. Google TV is the successor to Android TV, but is mostly the same.

If you don’t mind the lower resolution, and want Android TV built right into the TV, then this option may be the one for you.

Best 32-inch 1080p smart TV: Vizio D32f-J04

Vizio D32h-J04 Smart TV The Vizio D-Series may be one of Vizio's lowest-end lines of TVs, but this TV still offers a solid viewing experience, with smart features, and support for all your favorite smart home ecosystems. Pros Lots of smart features

Inexpensive Cons No HDR

Inexpensive Cons No HDR

Speakers aren't great

If you’re looking for a 1080p TV that integrates well with your smart home ecosystem, then the Vizio D32f-J04 may be the TV for you. This TV may only have a 1080p resolution, but at this size, you won’t notice as much as you would on a larger TV, so it may not really matter.

Vizio’s operating system has been getting better and better over the past few years, especially when it comes to integrating the TV with the rest of the home. Vizio TVs work with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple’s HomeKit, plus they support Apple’s AirPlay and Google Cast to let you stream content from your phone. That means that no matter what your smart home setup is, the TV should work for you.

There are some disadvantages to note — like the fact that the TV doesn’t really offer HDR, and the built-in sound quality aren’t all that great. But the speakers will still work fine in a pinch, and if you’re willing to use a soundbar or another set of speakers then the sound quality won’t matter at all.

Which brand 32-inch Smart TV is best?

It depends! There’s no true “best” 32-inch smart TV brand, as they all offer something a little different. The best TV on this list is from Samsung, but if you’re looking for a TV that supports your specific smart home ecosystem, you might prefer something from Vizio or TCL. Or, perhaps you don’t like any of those brands.

There are, generally, a number of brands that are worth buying TVs from. Samsung and LG are two of the most obvious ones, but the likes of TCL, Hisense, and Vizio are also great TV manufacturers, especially for those on a budget.

Do smart TVs come in 32 inch?

Thankfully, they do! As you can see, there are a number of smart TV models in the 32-inch size, and they all offer their own advantages and disadvantages.

That said, unfortunately, there aren’t tons of 32-inch TV models out there. TVs, in general, are getting bigger, and the most common TV sizes these days are 55 and 65 inches. Most smaller TVs are around 40 inches or so.

What is the difference between smart TV and Android TV?

Android TV is a smart TV operating system. In other words, TVs with Android TV are smart TVs. Smart TVs are generally considered to be TVs that allow you to install streaming apps and services straight onto the TV itself. That means that you don’t have to use an external device, like a Chromecast, to enjoy services like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and HBO Max. So, TVs with Android TV are smart TVs, but not all smart TVs have Android TV.

Other smart TV operating systems include the likes of Roku, Vizio’s SmartCast, LG’s webOS, and Samsung’s Tizen. They all have their own advantages and disadvantages.

What are the disadvantages of Android TV?

Android TV in general is one of the best TV operating systems out there, but it’s not perfect, especially depending on what you want or need it for. Android TV is made by Google, and as such it is very focused on Google’s apps and services. It has Google Assistant built into it, downloads apps from the Google Play Store, and more.

But if you’re plugged into Apple’s ecosystem, for example, Android TV may not be the operating system for you. Android TV supports Apple TV+, the streaming service, but it doesn’t support Siri, HomeKit, or AirPlay natively.

Does a smart TV need Wi-Fi?

To get the most out of a smart TV, you will need Wi-Fi, especially when you set up the TV. Most smart TVs, however, don’t require Wi-Fi to work. So, you should still be able to access locally stored content when the Wi-Fi is down.

What can a smart TV do that a regular TV cannot?

Lots of things! Smart TVs support streaming apps and services like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, and more. That means that you don’t need a cable subscription to access content. You can also control smart TVs with voice control or your phone, which can be helpful.

How much does a 32-inch smart TV cost?

As with anything, prices can vary between TV models and brands. When it comes to 32-inch TVs, prices can vary from a little over $100 to almost $500. Considering the wider TV landscape, that’s not really all that bad. But it’s also a pretty wide difference. The best TV on this list is the Samsung Q60A, which is also the most expensive — coming in at around $450. The cheapest is $169.99, which is of course quite a bit cheaper.

What are the advantages of a 32-inch smart TV?

There are plenty of reasons you might want to buy a small 32-inch TV instead of a larger one. For example, you might want something this size if you’re looking for a more portable TV. Or, perhaps what you really want is a large, inexpensive computer monitor. Regardless, there’s definitely a place for smaller TVs in the world, not just big ones. That’s especially true if they have a decent picture quality.