You won’t sleep for weeks after streaming Netflix’s new true crime docuseries

Back in July, we recommended true crime fans check out the latest season of Worst Roommate Ever on Netflix. If you didn’t get your fill of terrifyingly relatable stories, a spinoff docuseries titled Worst Ex Ever is now available on the streaming service.

As was the case with Worst Roommate Ever, this content could be triggering for certain viewers. Be sure you know what you’re getting into before you tune in. That said, Worst Ex Ever is clearly connecting with plenty of subscribers, as it is currently the most popular show on Netflix despite premiering on the service over three weeks ago.

According to Netflix’s synopsis, the spinoff “brings you more shocking tales of betrayal, violence, and deceit,” but now focusing on romantic relationships. Throughout the season’s four hour-long episodes, you’ll see testimonials from victims, bodycam footage, and animated reenactments of the disturbing stories that were never caught on camera.

Here’s what Decider’s Joel Keller said in a recent review: “Worst Ex Ever, like other Blumhouse true crime docuseries, tells its stories in an efficient, straightforward manner that keeps viewers’ attention, even if there are a lot of complicating factors.”

Unsurprisingly, the show has people steaming on social media as they discover what happened to these survivors and how little help they received from those around them:

All this show has shown me is that police really don’t care to help women until someone either dies or about to die #worstexever pic.twitter.com/Nd8y7ilxqv — monica (@iMonicuh) August 28, 2024

If you’re sad about being single, Netflix’s Worst Ex Ever will fix that. — Sarah (@xsarahann) August 29, 2024

#WorstExEver is hitting harder than Worst Roommate Ever does. The police just continually failing their citizens and consistently blaming the victim. That first episode was absolutely horrifying. — Jennifer Mathis (@thejenmath) August 28, 2024

If that wasn’t enough to scare you away, all four episodes are streaming now on Netflix. On the other hand, if you want to know more before you start streaming, there are spoiler-free descriptions of all four episodes in this blog post on Netflix’s Tudum blog.