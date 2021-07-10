You can watch ‘Black Widow’ online now – here’s what you need to know

Black Widow is finally out in theaters after a delay of more than a year. Marvel kept pushing the release date back as the coronavirus pandemic got worse. But July 9th remained the final premiere date. Both the character and the actress playing her more than deserve a standalone film. It came more than a decade late, but we finally have a Natasha Romanoff solo movie. Sadly, it’s too early to tell whether we’ll see Scarlett Johansson play Black Widow in the MCU after this, considering that she died in Avengers: Endgame. But we at least get to see her one more time. And we don’t even have to go to a theater, because Black Widow is available to watch online right now.

Marvel is inviting fans back to theaters with the Black Widow release. Without the pandemic, the film would have easily topped the box office during its launch weekend, lining Disney’s pockets in the process. Black Widow will probably break pandemic records during its theatrical run, but not all moviegoers are ready to risk going to a theater just yet.

That’s where Disney+ Premiere Access comes in handy. You can watch Black Widow from the comfort of your own home on the same day it launches in theaters.

How to watch Black Widow online

You will need access to a Disney+ account to stream Black Widow online this weekend. On top of the monthly Disney+ fee, you’ll also have to pay the $29.99 Premiere Access ticket for Black Widow. It’s like paying for the film in theaters on release date. But you get to watch it as many times as you want from home. And you can host your own watch parties with friends and family.

On top of that, watching Black Widow online will let you pause playback and rewind whenever you want it. You’ll also be able to download the film and watch it offline on a mobile device. Again, you’ll need Disney+ access to get access to the new Marvel movie.

Black Widow will eventually become available on Disney+ free of charge, but you’ll have to wait several months for that to happen. Premiere Access gives you instant access to the film. And Black Widow is the kind of movie that deserves early access.

The film won’t be available online in the markets where Disney+ isn’t yet available. In such a case, the only legal way to watch the movie remains the theater. However, one of the downsides of day-and-date movie releases is that films will soon be available on file-sharing sites. The same goes for Black Widow, which is already available to download on sites we wouldn’t recommend.

We won’t spoil the film for you at this time. But if you’re not able to watch Black Widow online and don’t mind spoilers, then you’re in luck. You’ll get the full post-credits scene at this link, which will guide you to a full plot leak from someone who saw the film earlier this week.

