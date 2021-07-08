Massive ‘Black Widow’ plot leak spoils the entire post-credits scene

We’re currently experiencing what will become a common occurrence in the MCU in the coming months. We’ll get new Phase 4 content twice per week fairly frequently. A brand new movie might launch on Fridays in theaters, while the most recent MCU TV show episode will land on Disney+ on Wednesdays. This week, it’s Loki episode 5 and Black Widow. The new Loki episode is already out, and it’s another spectacular installment in what is easily the best MCU series so far. Black Widow is just a few days away, but the film has already premiered in some markets. A very detailed plot leak is already available online. It includes the full Black Widow post-credits scene and matches recent revelations. Mind you, massive spoilers follow below.

As always with movie plot leaks, there’s no way to guarantee that the new Black Widow information is genuine. But the Redditor who shared it online claims they attended one of the advance screenings in New Zealand. A Reddit mod said they could verify the user’s movie ticket. Furthermore, the leak lines up with recent leaks, the Reddit mod said.

A recent Black Widow review mentioned a single post-credits scene for the film, partially spoiling it for fans. We’ve seen plenty of such Black Widow credits leaks in the past year, but this one was different. Marvel fans who saw The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ already knew what the reviewer said when they mentioned the cameo in the credits. It’s Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Val, the Nick Fury-like character who is rounding up a new team of superheroes.

Black Widow has just one post-credits scene

The Reddit leaker confirms all that, telling us precisely what happens in that scene:

The Post Credit Scene: Yelena [Florence Pugh] has a dog and visits Nat’s [Scarlett Johansson] grave she puts a stuffed bear down and cries. Val from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is there too. Yelana asks for a raise and Val says her next target is Hawkeye [Jeremy Renner], she says he’s responsible for Nat’s death.

If accurate, the Black Widow post-credits scene above is quite remarkable. First of all, it delivers the missing Nat burial from Endgame. It also brings Val back, although the super spy was supposed to appear in Black Widow before Falcon. It tells us that Yelena will likely be the MCU’s next Black Widow now that Nat died heroically for a chance to save the planet.

The most exciting detail in all of this is that Val instructs Yelena to dispose of Hawkeye. Val is the sort of character who knows everything about everyone. But does she know what happened to Natasha? Or is she actively looking to get rid of Clint?

The leaker says this is the only Black Widow post-credits scene. We’ll soon learn whether the information is correct.

The full Reddit post is available at this link, complete with the film’s entire plot. So you might want to avoid it. It’s one thing to be curious about the credits scene for a movie and quite another to go through the entire plot.

Black Widow launches in theaters and on Disney+ on Friday.

