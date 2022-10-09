Year One documentary: HBO got access to the Biden White House, just in time for the midterms

If you watched and enjoyed the 2020 HBO documentary The Perfect Weapon, which offered a frightening exposition about the state of cyberwarfare today, there’s another such film debuting on the network this month that you’ll probably want to add to your watch list.

It’s a new HBO documentary from the same team behind that earlier one (which includes New York Times reporter David Sanger, and director John Maggio). Year One: A Political Odyssey, debuts on HBO and HBO Max on October 19, and it will take viewers inside the Biden White House — in addition to presenting interviews with most of President Biden’s top cabinet chiefs like Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a college friend of Sanger’s.

HBO documentary — Year One: A Political Odyssey

Will this HBO documentary change people’s perceptions one way or the other about the 46th president, especially ahead of the November midterm elections? That remains to be seen, but we’d probably learn toward assuming it’s doubtful. Year One, in fact, uses three of the most controversial and polarizing challenges that confronted the president and his team as a lens through which to tell a larger story.

“The whole film plays through the interplay of these three things: Covid, post-Jan. 6, and the international challenges,” Sanger told Politico. Additionally, Sanger said that the film ends with Biden’s first State of the Union address (from March of this year).

HBO’s official summary of the documentary adds that it “follows the President’s inner circle, taking viewers inside the White House, the State Department, the CIA, and the Pentagon, while it dives deep into America’s response to a number of unfolding historical events: The effort to immunize a nation against an ever-morphing pandemic, continued divisiveness following January 6th, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the rise of autocratic regimes across the globe, and increasingly adversarial relations with two nuclear superpowers — Russia and China.”

Today I spoke with President Zelenskyy to underscore that the U.S. will never recognize Russia’s purported annexation of Ukrainian territory. I reaffirmed my commitment to continue supporting Ukraine, including through today's new $625 million security assistance package. pic.twitter.com/0ZP2uopn4n — President Biden (@POTUS) October 4, 2022

To get a sense of the early days of the Biden administration that this HBO documentary team got access to, there was apparently a “15-minute rule” during some meetings early on in Biden’s term when Covid was raging to a greater degree than it is now.

The Year One documentary features interviews with, in addition to Blinken, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan; Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; and CIA director Bill Burns. The one glaring omission — no chat with POTUS.

More HBO news: New on HBO Max: The latest movies and shows (October 2022)