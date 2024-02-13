I was already hyped for Dune: Part Two, but then Xbox had to come in and mix my love of film with my love of gaming — making the hype train head down the tracks at impossible speeds. That’s, of course, if I can actually get my hands on this controller.

Today, to get us even more hyped for the premiere of Dune: Part Two in theaters on March 1st, Xbox has announced a special edition controller and console on the same day the free Dune expansion launched for Microsoft Flight Simulator. It’s all Dune all day for Xbox.

We already knew that the Royal Atreides Ornithopter from the film was coming to the game, but today is officially launch day, and gamers can now download and play the expansion for free. Keep in mind that Microsoft Flight Simulator is also part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so if you’re a subscriber, you can fly above the desert of Arrakis as well.

To celebrate the launch of Dune coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator, the company has also revealed a special edition controller and console that gamers can try to win. In order to get a chance to win, you’ll need to follow Xbox on X (formerly Twitter) and retweet the official Xbox sweepstakes tweet between February 13, 2024, through March 25, 2024.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

A specially designed console holder inspired by the Ornithopter captures the vibrant colors of Arrakis’s sun, planets, and sand. This custom Xbox Series S is a true collector’s item for fans. In addition, Xbox introduces the world’s first floating Xbox Controller. Hovering above oceans of sand dunes like an Ornithopter, the visually stunning design will look great in any living room.

Xbox revealed a special edition controller and console to celebrate Dune coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Dune: Part Two premieres on March 1st

All of these expansions and hardware are ways to hype us all up for when Dune: Part Two premiers in theaters. The next installment of the franchise will “explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.”

If you haven’t seen it yet, check out the official trailer for the film:

Dune: Part Two will premiere in theaters on March 1, 2024. If you want to ensure you can watch the film in the best quality possible when it comes to streaming services, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.