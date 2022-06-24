What to watch on Prime Video: New movies and shows in July 2022

Prime Video has a sizable selection of Amazon Originals teed up for July 2022. First up is The Terminal List, which stars Chris Pratt as a former Navy SEAL officer. Other highlights include the Gen-Z love story Anything’s Possible, a documentary about indigenous players in the Australian Football League, and the comic book adaptation Paper Girls.

New releases on Prime Video in July 2022

Streaming July 1

16-Love (2012)

1UP (2022)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Feral World (2020)

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Adventure Boyz (2020)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Ali (2001)

Ali Director’s Cut (2001)

All Roads to Pearla (2019)

As Long as We Both Shall Live (2016)

Attack of the Unknown (2020)

Awaken The Shadowman (2017)

Barry Munday (2010)

Betrayed (1988)

Blown Away (1994)

Blue Jay (2016)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Broadway Danny Rose (1984)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Call of the Wolf (2017)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Changeland (2019)

Chasing Molly (2019)

Clueless (1995)

Coffy (1973)

Cotton Comes to Harlem (1970)

Coyotaje (2019)

Criminal Law (1988)

Cruel Hearts (2020)

Cruiser (2020)

Dark Blue (2003)

Dark Waters (2019)

Dave Made A Maze (2017)

DC Noir (2019)

Dead Ringers (1988)

Drillbit Taylor (2008)

Easy Does It (2020)

Europa Report (2013)

Eye Of The Needle (1981)

Four Feathers (2002)

Forev (2014)

French Postcards (1979)

Frisky (2015)

Futureworld (1976)

Gino’s Wife (2016)

Gladiator (2000)

Good Neighbors (2011)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Here Comes the Devil (2012)

High-Rise (2016)

Hobo with a Shotgun (2011)

Hot Dog…The Movie (1984)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

In Action (2021)

Infinitum: Subject Unknown (2021)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Into the Blue (2005)

Iris Warriors (2022)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Jamie Marks Is Dead (2014)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

John Dies at the End (2012)

Kiltro (2006)

Lincoln (2012)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Loves Spell (2020)

Lust For Love (2014)

Mandela (1997)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Moments in Spacetime (2001)

No Way to Live (2017)

Party With Me (2021)

Patriot Games (1992)

Pieces of April (2003)

Play the Game (2009)

Pretty Ugly People (2008)

Racing With The Moon (1984)

Raging Bull (1980)

Revolutionary Road (2009)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Runner (2018)

Say Your Prayers (2021)

Slash (2016)

Son of God (2014)

Speed (1994)

Stay (2021)

Stuff (2017)

Sunset Song (2016)

Swiped (2018)

Switchback (1997)

The Arbors (2020)

The Fighter (2010)

The Fighting Temptations (2003)

The General’s Daughter (1999)

The Gospel According to Andre (2018)

The Honor Farm (2017)

The Hunted (2003)

The Italian Job (2003)

The Mongolian Connection (2019)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

The Posthuman Project (2014)

The Queen of Versailles (2012)

The Republic of Two (2014)

The Rest of Us (2020)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The Time Machine (2002)

Tucked (2018)

Unicorn City (2012)

Venus and Serena (2012)

Virtuosity (1995)

Wargames (1983)

We Love You, Sally Carmichael! (2017)

We Take The Low Road (2020)

When Icarus Fell (2018)

Yentl (1984)

Alternatino With Arturo Castro S1 (2019)

*The Terminal List (2022)

Very Cavallari (2018)

Streaming July 2

House of Gucci (2021)

Streaming July 8

*Warriors on the Field (2022)

Streaming July 15

*Don’t Make Me Go (2022)

*Forever Summer: Hamptons (2022)

Streaming July 22

*Anything’s Possible (2022)

Prizefighter (2022)

Streaming July 29

*Paper Girls (2022)

New releases on Freevee in July 2022

Streaming July 1

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

A Simple Favor (2018)

Annie (2014)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

Before Midnight (2013)

Bride Wars (2009)

Bridge of Spies (2015)

Clue (1985)

Compulsion (2016)

Crazy Heart (2009)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Dark Waters (2019)

Diabolique (1996)

District 9 (2009)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)

Goosebumps (2015)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

In Good Company (2004)

Linsanity (2013)

Madagascar (2005)

Mother’s Day (2016)

Paranoia (2013)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Prometheus (2012)

Repo Men (2010)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Taken 3 (2014)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of

Ricky Bobby (2006)

Tarzan (2013)

The Angry Birds Movie (2016)

The Craft (1996)

The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015)

The Dilemma (2011)

The Eagle (2011)

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

The High Note (2020)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The King of Staten Island (2020)

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)

The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave (2016)

The Perfect Guy (2015)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

The Tale of Despereaux (2008)

The Theory of Everything (2014)

The Turning (2020)

Bones (2005)

The Librarians S1 (2013)

Streaming July 3

The Commuter (2018)

Streaming July 7

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

Streaming July 8

Home Again (2017)

Streaming July 10

Cinderella Man (2005)

Streaming July 15

*Love Accidentally (2022)

Streaming July 23

Irresistible (2020)

That's everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee in July 2022.