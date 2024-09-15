Click to Skip Ad
We found a way to get a free month of Netflix, but it won’t work for everyone

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Sep 15th, 2024
Stranger Things: The First Shadow is coming to Broadway in 2025.
Netflix stopped offering free trials for its streaming service a few years ago, but there is one way to get a month of Netflix for free. According to Playbill, anyone who buys a ticket to the upcoming Broadway show Stranger Things: The First Shadow from now through the end of September will receive a Netflix gift card that entitles them to a free 30-day subscription.

Considering the price of Broadway tickets, this is not exactly an affordable way to test out Netflix for a month. Plus, as Playbill notes, the offer is only valid for new Netflix members in the US and UK. You can’t double dip if you’ve had a Netflix subscription before.

That said, if you’re already planning on making the trip to New York to see the play after it opens on April 22, 2025, a free month of Netflix is a nice bonus.

A special pre-sale for The First Shadow tickets began on Friday, September 13 for Mastercard members and those who registered on Broadway.StrangerThingsOnStage.com. General ticket sales begin on Tuesday, September 17 at 11 AM ET.

Here’s the trailer for Stranger Things: The First Shadow if you haven’t seen it:

“Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries,” reads the synopsis for the upcoming play on Broadway’s website. “Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.”

