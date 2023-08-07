We are all Groot (when it comes to ice cream trucks) in the trailer for I Am Groot season 2

I honestly forgot how adorable Baby Groot was until this trailer came out.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Today, Disney Plus released the first teaser trailer for the second season of I Am Groot, its original series that follows a number of side stories that the Marvel hero takes as “Baby Groot.” The second season, which is once again a number of short stories as opposed to full half-hour or hour-long episodes, will be told over the course of five shorts premiering on the steaming service on September 6th.

You can check out the new teaser trailer for I Am Groot on YouTube below:

What is season two of I Am Groot about?

In the second season of the series, Baby Groot is back to causing mischief as he explores the universe through the Guardian’s spaceships. Vin Diesel will reprise his role as Groot for the second season and Kirsten Lepore, who wrote and directed the first season, will return to do the same for season two.

The troublemaking twig returns to mischief in the second season of “I Am Groot.” This time, Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians’ spaceships, coming face-to-face—or nose-to-nose—with new and colorful creatures and environments.

I feel like I’m really starting to fall behind in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I still have yet to see Ant-Man: Quantamania, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the Ms. Marvel television series. I still haven’t seen Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 either, though I am excited as I am hearing great things from friends. One called it “the best Marvel movie since Avengers: Endgame.” High praise.

Season two of I Am Groot will premiere on Disney Plus on Wednesday, September 6th. If you want to watch the second season in the best quality possible when it comes to the streaming service, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.