If you’ve been having trouble waiting for Dune: Part Two to premiere in theaters, Warner Bros. Pictures understands. The film, which was delayed from its original release date of November 3, 2023, due to the WGA strike, is set to premiere on March 1st. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait until then to watch at least one small piece of the movie.

Today, Fandango posted a new clip of the film to X. The clip features the scene from the upcoming film where Paul Atreides rides a gigantic sandworm. While that part of the film has already been depicted in the trailers, this new clip gives us the entire scene.

You can check out the entire clip from Dune: Part Two below:

It’s time. Watch the new scene and more from #DuneMovie. Only in theaters March 1.

What is Dune: Part Two about?

Dune: Part Two will continue where the first film left off and once again follow Paul Atreides as he leads a force against those who conspired against him and his family.

“Dune: Part Two” will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Just like the first film, the second will star Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem. It also introduces Oscar nominee Austin Butler, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Oscar winner Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Léa Seydoux. It is once again written and directed by Denis Villeneuve.

If you haven’t seen it yet, check out the official trailer for the film:

Dune: Part Two will premiere in theaters on March 1, 2024. If you want to ensure you can watch the film in the best quality possible when it comes to streaming services, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.