Violent Night is streaming on Peacock starting this Friday

When the trailer for Violent Night started making the rounds, it seemed too good to be true. There was no way that a Christmas-themed Die Hard parody featuring David Harbour as an ass-kicking Santa Claus would actually be good. Unbelievably, it wasn’t just good; it was great. Violent Night is the next Christmas classic, and if you weren’t able to rent it on video-on-demand or see it in theaters, you don’t have to wait long for its streaming debut.

Where is Violent Night streaming online?

On Tuesday, Universal Pictures announced that Violent Night will start streaming on Peacock on Friday, January 20th. Yes, that’s nearly a month after Christmas, which might seem a bit late, but this ridiculously fun movie should get you right back into the holiday spirit.

“From the producers of Nobody and John Wick comes a bare-knuckle, coal-dark holiday action-comedy that says you should always bet on red,” Universal writes. “When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound taking everyone inside hostage, they are not prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus. David Harbour (Stranger Things) stars as St. Nick, delivering some serious season’s beatings to save the family and the spirit of Christmas.”

If you’d rather own the movie, it will also be available on Blu-ray and DVD next Tuesday, January 24th. The digital and disc copies of the movie come with several deleted and extended scenes, a special feature about why David Harbour was “the perfect brawler for this combative rendition of Santa,” commentary from the director, producer, and writers, and more.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to use up a free trial for Peacock, this is it. Do yourself a favor — put the kids to bed, make yourself some hot cocoa, and watch one of the most violent and ludicrous Christmas movies ever made from the comfort of your couch.