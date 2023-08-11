Vacation Friends 2 looks like a ridiculous, enjoyable ride in new trailer

I don’t what it is, but even if a movie doesn’t look particularly great, the presence of John Cena being… John Cena, makes me still want to see it.

Today, 20th Century Studios released the official trailer for Vacation Friends 2. The film, which will premiere on Hulu, will make its debut on the streaming service on Friday, August 25th. In addition to starring Cena, the film also brings back Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, and Meredith Hagner. Joining the cast this time around are co-stars Carlos Santos, Ronny Chieng, Jamie Hector, and Steve Buscemi.

What is Vacation Friends 2 about?

Vacation Friends 2 picks up shortly after the first film and follows both couples as their all-expenses paid vacation turns into a week of mystery, intrigue, and complete debauchery.

Picking up a few months after the end of “Vacation Friends,” this uproarious sequel finds newly married couple Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji) inviting their uninhibited besties Ron (Cena) and Kyla (Hagner), who are also newly married and have a baby, to join them for a vacation when Marcus lands an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort. His reason for traveling there in the first place is to meet with the owners of the resort to bid on a construction contract for a hotel they own in Chicago. But when Kyla’s incarcerated father Reese (Buscemi) is released from San Quentin and shows up at the resort unannounced at the worst possible moment, things get out of control, upending Marcus’ best laid plans and turning the vacation friends’ perfect trip into total chaos.

While this movie is certainly not going to win any awards, it looks like a great film to kick back with and have a fun time on a Friday night, so if you’re looking to turn your brain off for a couple of hours and have some laughs, this movie is made for you.

Vacation Friends 2 will premiere on Hulu on Friday, August 25th.