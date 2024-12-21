TV you can’t skip: The 10 shows we’re all obsessed with this week

We’re almost ready to put another year in the history books, with the end of 2024 now upon us and the Christmas holiday period now fully underway. The holidays, of course, mean free time, and having free time means an opportunity to catch up on all your favorite TV shows. To that end, the streaming search engine service Reelgood is out with its latest ranking of the hottest TV shows for the 7-day period that ended on Dec. 18, and as always, it provides a revealing snapshot of the kinds of TV shows that everyone is obsessed with at the moment.

To prepare its weekly list, Reelgood monitors 20 million viewing decisions each month across every major streaming platform in the US, from Apple TV+ to Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+. This week’s collection is a mix of both old favorites and new hits, and it ranks the biggest current TV shows as follows:

Some general observations: We’ve written quite a bit already about several of the long-running TV shows on this list, including The Day of the Jackal, Silo, Landman, and Black Doves — the latter really being one of the best series Netflix has released all year, notwithstanding its eleventh-hour addition to Netflix’s 2024 release slate. Same for No Good Deed, which isn’t as top-tier as Black Doves but still a much more enjoyable watch than a lot of the duds we got from Netflix this year.

As a hardcore fan of the spy genre, meanwhile, my favorite thing about this list has to be the trio of excellent espionage titles that it includes — three excellent shows that all dropped within the past month and have given viewers like me some tremendous content to enjoy. I’ve written more about them here, but they include: Peacock’s The Day of the Jackal, Paramount+ With Showtime’s The Agency, and Netflix’s Black Doves. Great stuff, all. And in terms of what’s coming next week that will probably wind up on the next Reelgood list, check out our latest week-ahead Netflix preview here.