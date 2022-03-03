Tom Cruise’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rumor took a new turn

The Tom Cruise Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cameo rumor is similar to the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield leaks that preceded Spider-Man: No Way Home. We keep seeing reports saying that Tom Cruise will have a role in the MCU. But unlike the Maguire and Garfield rumors that provided conclusive evidence the former Spider-Man actors would appear in the new movie, there’s no firm proof that Cruise is indeed going to appear in the new Doctor Strange movie.

That being said, it just so happens that we have a brand new claim out that says Tom Cruise will appear in Multiverse of Madness. And this time around, the source is said to be very reliable. Before we dive into this new report, I’ll warn you that big spoilers might follow.

We’ve explained a bunch of times already why the Tom Cruise cameo is so exciting for Doctor Strange 2. Simply put, this is the actor that Marvel originally wanted to play Iron Man. We got Robert Downey Jr. instead, and the rest is history. RDJ delivered not just a great Iron Man that helped the MCU become the success it is today.

Then Iron Man died.

With Multiverse of Madness, Marvel has the chance to offer fans all sorts of exciting eye candy. Here’s where the Tom Cruise rumor comes in. The multiverse lets Marvel bring Iron Man back into the fold without ruining his legacy. That’s because it could be Tom Cruise who shows up in the iron armor, not RDJ. At least that’s what some of the Doctor Strange 2 cameo leaks out there claimed.

But then the Tom Cruise rumors got more complicated. We saw some reports saying the actor isn’t in the movie at all. We then saw leaks saying that Tom Cruise is coming to the MCU, but he might not show up in Multiverse of Madness. Others said the actor might not even play Iron Man, but a different superhero instead.

New Tom Cruise Multiverse of Madness rumors

What is great about this back-and-forth is that it keeps fans who love MCU spoilers on their toes. The surprise isn’t completely spoiled, as was the case with No Way Home. The Maguire and Garfield secret was spoiled several months before the premiere, with massive evidence to support it. Almost no one was surprised when the two former Spider-Men returned in Marvel and Sony’s new movie.

It’s now time to check out the latest claims that Tom Cruise has a cameo in Multiverse of Madness.

Reliable sources have told Nick Santos from ThatHashtagShow that Tom Cruise will appear in Doctor Strange 2. It’s worth noting that Santos has shared accurate information in the past about unreleased Marvel movies.

I have people saying he's in it and those people are very reliable. https://t.co/hgXS2YhERu — Nick 'Professor Hulk' Santos (@ProfHulksLab) March 2, 2022

However, it appears as though Multiverse of Madness screen time will be limited for the actor. It’s a “glorified cameo” at best, according to Santos.

Does that mean that we’re getting the Tom Cruise version of Iron Man that we’ve been dying to see for decades? Not exactly.

Not much. It's a glorified cameo at best. https://t.co/axLgVXi2dC — Nick 'Professor Hulk' Santos (@ProfHulksLab) March 2, 2022

The insider also noted in a different tweet that Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) isn’t in the movie.

We’ve seen multiple reports claiming that Ryan Reynolds would cameo in Doctor Strange 2 as the Merc with a Mouth, but that’s apparently not the case.

Deadpool never was in the movie. As far as I know, Iron Cruise is still in the movie. https://t.co/NO9oED0NOD — Nick 'Professor Hulk' Santos (@ProfHulksLab) March 2, 2022

In the same tweet, however, Santos referred to Tom Cruise as “Iron Cruise”.

That’s not necessarily Iron Man that he might be referring to. Cruise might be playing an Iron Monger variant, as a different insider speculated a few days ago. That’s something to keep in mind before the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiere as you search for Tom Cruise in the film.

What is certain is that Marvel showed us a universe where Iron Man’s Ultron drones are serving the superheroes. Even if that means capturing Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). A version of Iron Man almost certainly has to exist in that sort of a world, since he controls those drones in the comics.