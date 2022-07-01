Thor: Love and Thunder has exciting and controversial deleted scenes

We’re exactly one week away from the Thor: Love and Thunder release date, which has been generating plenty of buzz. That’s understandable, considering Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is one of the most-beloved Avengers out there. We already think we know what happens in the film thanks to a few plot leaks that dropped after the red carpet premiere. And now we’re learning that Taika Waititi left plenty of Thor 4 scenes out of the final cut. Not only do the Thor: Love and Thunder deleted scenes sound very exciting, but they also generated significant controversy.

Before we explore the reports detailing the Thor 4 shots that did not make it into the final cut, you should know that some spoilers will follow.

How long is Love and Thunder?

The Love and Thunder sequel is going to be surprisingly short for an MCU movie. We’re looking at 119 minutes, or just under two hours for Thor 4. That’s still a decent amount of fresh MCU content, and the film seems to be quite exciting, following in the footsteps of Ragnarok.

But we already have three prominent actors who claim Taika Waititi shot a lot of content for the movie. First up, it’s Natalie Portman, who plays Jane/Mighty Thor in the film.

She teased the exciting post-credits scenes in an interview with Collider. According to her, “full planets” are missing from the final cut:

The joy and the sorrow of a Taika Waititi project is that he creates so much brilliance and so much material that the movie could be like an infinite number of things. And it like inevitably means that incredible, hilarious, moving comedy and drama ends up not there. So, there’s a lot. I mean, there’s full planets that are not there anymore.

Like any Marvel fan, she hopes these Thor: Love and Thunder deleted scenes will be salvaged:

I pray that it’ll end up in like a DVD extra somewhere or that it comes out somewhere. Because I mean, yeah, it’s pretty remarkable stuff.

Christian Bale confirms Thor: Love and Thunder deleted scenes

Another key Love and Thunder star is Christian Bale, who plays Gorr the Butcher. That’s the film’s villain, who should appear in plenty of scenes.

However, Bale said in an interview ahead of the film’s theatrical debut that he shot deleted scenes with two actors who appeared in previous movies.

One is Peter Dinklage, who played Eitri in Infinity War and Endgame. The other is Jeff Goldblum, who appeared in Ragnarok as the Grandmaster.

With Bale disclosing these two characters were cut from Thor: Love and Thunder, we can’t help but wonder what we’re missing out on. Having Gorr meet either character should be exciting enough. Bale teases that it’s “beautiful, brilliant stuff” that we won’t see in the final cut.

But would Gorr kill either of them? We’ll have to wait for Marvel to release the Love and Thunder deleted scenes to find out, assuming these two scenes will be part of the Thor 4 digital and Blu-ray experiences.

Bale’s interview follows below.

The legal troubles

Portman and Bale aren’t the only Love and Thunder actors talking about Thor: Love and Thunder deleted scenes.

A certain Lena Headey, known for a little HBO production called Game of Thrones, was apparently in the movie. However, we won’t see the actress at all in the final cut.

Per Variety, Heady was sued for $1.5 million over her roles in Love and Thunder and other projects.

Her former agency Troika claims that Heady owes at least $500,000 in commissions for her earnings on the Marvel movie. However, Variety confirmed that the actress does not appear in the final cut. That means we’re looking at yet another Love and Thunder deleted scene.

We’ll have to wait a couple of months for these deleted scenes to start leaking or to appear alongside the film’s streaming, digital, or Blu-ray releases.

