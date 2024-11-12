Click to Skip Ad
This Netflix musical about a trans drug lord is easily the most daring movie of 2024

By
Published Nov 12th, 2024 4:24PM EST
Selena Gomez in Emilia Pérez
Image: Shanna Besson/PAGE 114 - WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - PATHÉ FILMS - FRANCE 2 CINÉMA © 2024

I’ll be honest, I had to re-read the logline for Emilia Pérez multiple times to make sure I fully grasped what this ambitious new Netflix movie is all about. And as much as I’m intrigued to see how this genre-defying release performs on the streaming giant, I also wish there was a way I could see the faces of everyone who decides to give it a try. Because this one is … I don’t want to be so reductive as to say weird, but it definitely qualifies as the most daring feature film of 2024.

The movie, a musical about a Mexican cartel leader who wants to fake her own death before undergoing gender-reassignment surgery, has been described as “an unbelievably audacious film that feels like if Pedro Almodóvar remade Mrs. Doubtfire.” Zoe Saldaña plays a Mexican lawyer hired to help a cartel leader (Karla Sofia Gascón) secretly transition, and the pair also launches a nonprofit to help families of loved ones who’ve gone missing amid the narco wars. The cast also includes Selena Gomez as the cartel leader’s wife — and did I mention that Emilia Pérez is a musical?

It’s almost as if Netflix heard all of our complaints about the inadequacies of its film slate in recent years and decided to come up with the most hot-button minefield of a motion picture possible. Take that, you heathens who didn’t appreciate Rebel Moon!

Emilia Pérez on Netflix
Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez and Adriana Paz as Epifanía in “Emilia Pérez.” Image source: Shanna Besson/PAGE 114 – WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS – PATHÉ FILMS – FRANCE 2 CINÉMA

In a Netflix promotional interview, Saldaña talked about the difficulty in wrapping her head around the Emilia Pérez script, which doesn’t easily lend itself to a bare-bones summation. “It was described to me as this film noir that didn’t really exist in any of the conventional kind of genres, but it was a musical,” she said. “It was actually an opera, and based in a crime world, but there was going to be a sense of justice, and validation, and sanctification. And I was just like, ‘What?’ I had to read it more than once. And then, I couldn’t stop thinking about it.”

Ahead of its Netflix debut on Nov. 13, the movie already has a solid 82% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 78% from audiences — as well as a 7.4/10 on IMDb. Basically, the movie represents a big swing from Netflix, and it’ll either completely baffle viewers or go down as a campy winner that somehow defies the contours of the new Trump era that’s about to get underway. I should add that four of Emilia Pérez’s female cast members recently shared the Best Actress prize at Cannes. Make of that what you will.

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

