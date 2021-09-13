Click to Skip Ad
This is the nerve-shredding new Netflix horror series everyone will be talking about next week

September 13th, 2021 at 5:22 PM
By
This year has brought an embarrassment of riches for horror fans who also happen to be Netflix subscribers. There’s so much new content to enjoy, including movies like the Fear Street trilogy; A Classic Horror Story; and Blood Red Sky. As well as TV series, including the new season of Black Summer. Meanwhile, here comes yet another piece of content along these same lines to add to the list: Midnight Mass.

This one is a new limited series premiering on September 24, and it comes from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan. Read all about this new spine-tingling, 7-episode series below.

Midnight Mass, now streaming on Netflix

In addition to being created and directed by Flanagan, this series also stars Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco. The series is executive produced by Flanagan and Trevor Macy, for Intrepid Pictures.

From the trailer, which you can check out below, it’s clear that Midnight Mass is going to shock us with everything from the supernatural and performance of miracles to the deaths of animals. All while giving us a story that seems primed to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Midnight Mass, according to Netflix’s press material, “tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater).

“When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community. But do these miracles come at a price?”

Postscript

As a reminder, this show is coming to Netflix one week from Friday. Meantime, there’s still plenty more to check out in this same genre, if you’re so inclined. Here’s a quick link that will take you straight to Netflix’s horror category page. It’s set up just like the main Netflix homescreen, and includes popular and trending horror titles; horror comedies and mysteries; horror movies based on books; and much more.

Netflix original horror movies you’ll find at that page include Army of the Dead, Kingdom: Ashin of the North, and The Swarm. The latter is a French-language feature film with a particularly blood-sucking premise, as you might suspect from the title.

The central character of The Swarm is Virginie, who lives on and runs a farm with her children. Virginie raises locusts, believe it or not, as a high-protein crop. But, as the Netflix synopsis explains, “Life is hard. Money worries and practical problems are piling up, (and) tensions with her kids and neighbors are running high. But everything changes when she discovers the locusts have a taste for blood.”

