These Spider-Man 4 spoilers and rumored cameos will blow your mind

The only thing missing from the Multiverse Saga’s roadmap is the Spider-Man 4 release date. The movie will be a key piece of the puzzle, considering that Robert Downey Jr. will play the big villain of Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. I’m already dying to see how Tom Holland’s Peter Parker reacts to discovering this Tony Stark lookalike from the multiverse coming to attack Spider-Man’s main reality.

For some reason, Sony is not ready to give Spider-Man 4 an official release date, despite confirming the sequel is in the making numerous times. Tom Holand went even further than the studio a few weeks ago, confirming that Spider-Man 4 will start shooting next year.

Since then, the tentative July 2026 release date has supposedly shifted to Christmas 2026, but that’s all according to leakers.

While we wait, a well-connected Marvel insider shares more details about the Spider-Man 4 plot. He also detailed some of the film’s potential cameos. And yes, what might follow below will blow your mind. If you’re a fan of big MCU surprises, you’d better avoid the spoilers that follow below..

Alex Perez from The Cosmic Circus is the leaker in question. Perez was accurate with his MCU scoops before, and he shared various details about Spider-Man 4 in the recent past.

His newest plot and cast details come from a Q&A session with fans who inquired about the highly anticipated movie. Perez says that Knull (Andy Serkis) might be the film’s big villain, adding that Spider-Man 4 could turn out to be a team-up similar to Deadpool & Wolverine. For this adventure, Peter Parker’s partner would be Venom (Tom Hardy).

Perez also mentioned some of the crazy cameos that could appear in the movie, including Doom, Mephisto, Ghost Rider, Knull, Venom, Daredevil:

But I’ll tell you this about Knull. I still believe we’re going to get to see him in Spider-Man 4. Too many pieces are falling into place at the same time. While we’re on the subject matter of “the endgame for Spider-Man 4“, A LOT has clearly transpired over the last few days or weeks when it comes to what the plot of this film is. Doom, Mephisto, Ghost Rider, Knull, Venom, Daredevil, etc. We need to focus on the primary fact that while I can trust my sources and trust my reporting, many of those of you reading won’t believe it until either the studio or a trade confirms it. It could be all of those or it could be none. What I can tell you is what I’ve been told from my sources. And what I have been told is that both Marvel AND Sony want this film in particular to be a team up movie in the way that Marvel produced Deadpool & Wolverine. And that the end goal here is to recapture that same magic and team up dynamic but switch out Deadpool and Fox for Spider-Man and Sony. Based on that, plus the multiverse setting that this film has, it is reasonable to assume that out of all of the possible team up options, Tom Hardy’s Venom is the most likely option between him, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil or any other character. Therefore, having these two characters interact likely points to the inclusion of Knull as the final antagonist for these characters.

If you’re getting excited about how massive Spider-Man 4 might turn out to be, I’ll tell you that the quote above doesn’t even contain the craziest part.

The Spidey meme recreation from the Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray announcement. Image source: Sony

Perez has also said that two sources told him that Sony wants Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back as Spider-Man variants from the multiverse. The studio supposedly wants even larger roles for them:

Not to mention, 2 of the trusted sources have told me they are planning to bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield for a larger participation than they had in No Way Home. As for Mephisto and Ghost Rider, I will admit this information is indeed new to me as I expected him to appear in Avengers: Doomsday given the inspiration of Avengers Forever for that storyline, but him having a fixation on Spider-Man shouldn’t really be a surprise to anyone, especially after the notorious One More Day comic storyline.

From the sounds of it, Spider-Man 4 will be a massive multiverse movie rather than a down-to-earth story. With RDJ playing Doom and with a cameo expected in Spider-Man 4, the multiverse angle was always on the table. But it seems that Sony might get the kind of story it wanted, a sequel that might be even more ambitious and potentially lucrative than No Way Home, which made nearly $2 billion at the box office.

All I can say is that I hope Spider-Man 4 will be a great story, whether Perez’s claims come true or not.