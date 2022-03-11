The Roku Channel added 15 new free channels in one major region

There are plenty of ways to watch the best streaming shows and movies, but many people turn to Roku. Roku is best known for its standalone streaming players, but the company has also dominated the smart TV market in recent years. In 2020, Roku TVs accounted for 38% of smart TVs sold in the US. But Roku is more than just a device maker.

The company also leaned into content production, from buying up Quibi’s leftover originals to hosting its own streaming service. The Roku Channel is always adding new live channels, and this week, it brought 15 more to Canadian users.

The Roku Channel adds 15 live channels in Canada

If you do not live in Canada, some of the new live channels are going to look familiar. Roku just added many of these same channels to The Roku Channel in the US last month. Here is the full list of free live channels that launched in Canada this week:

AfroLandTV : Watch hundreds of African movies, Nollywood, and TV shows from Africa and its diaspora.

: Watch hundreds of African movies, Nollywood, and TV shows from Africa and its diaspora. Cops : On the beat with the men and women of law enforcement.

: On the beat with the men and women of law enforcement. Cowboy Way : American lifestyle and contemporary cowboy entertainment.

: American lifestyle and contemporary cowboy entertainment. Caught in Providence : Judge Frank Caprio takes an emphatic approach to a variety of traffic, parking, and other violations.

: Judge Frank Caprio takes an emphatic approach to a variety of traffic, parking, and other violations. FigTree TV : Movies and series to uplift and inspire the human spirit.

: Movies and series to uplift and inspire the human spirit. FilmRise Sci-Fi : Explore otherworldly series like the cult-hit Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction and supernatural favourites Being Human, Blood Ties, and more.

: Explore otherworldly series like the cult-hit Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction and supernatural favourites Being Human, Blood Ties, and more. Gravitas Movies : A collection of independent films and award-winning documentaries.

: A collection of independent films and award-winning documentaries. Homeful : Featuring some of the most well-decorated faces in home design TV; this channel features real estate, renovations, and transformations that are binge-worthy.

: Featuring some of the most well-decorated faces in home design TV; this channel features real estate, renovations, and transformations that are binge-worthy. Kin : The leader in celebrity-driven lifestyle programming for diverse women’s audiences.

: The leader in celebrity-driven lifestyle programming for diverse women’s audiences. MagellanTV Now : Top documentaries on science, history, nature, mystery and more, curated by award-winning filmmakers.

: Top documentaries on science, history, nature, mystery and more, curated by award-winning filmmakers. Real Life : The home of all things lifestyle.

: The home of all things lifestyle. Spark TV – Light and Love : Romantic and family friendly movies and series that uplift, inspire, and warm the heart.

: Romantic and family friendly movies and series that uplift, inspire, and warm the heart. Supermarket Sweep: Three teams of two battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win cash prizes.

Additionally, Roku added a few Canada-centric channels to the lineup:

FilmRise Canadien : A collection of classic series such as Highway to Heaven and Black Books, all dubbed in French.

: A collection of classic series such as Highway to Heaven and Black Books, all dubbed in French. FilmRise Made in Canada: Watch hit Canadian shows and movies with national stars like Elliot Page and Natasha Henstridge.

List of Roku free channels

The best thing about The Roku Channel is that it’s entirely free. In fact, if you visit The Roku Channel via your browser, you can create an account and start watching hundreds of movies and shows for free. Some of the most recent on-demand additions include Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Office Space, Super Troopers, and Shrek.

Depending on where you live, there are now over 200 free live channels on The Roku Channel. Back in 2020, Roku added a Live TV Channel Guide to make it easier to find what you’re looking for. If that’s not enough, check out the most popular free channels on Roku.