Peacock is one of those streamers that makes up for not having the extensive library of a rival like Netflix by offering a small but growing mix of compelling original content, exclusive NBCUniversal shows, and a collection of classic films and series that keep viewers coming back for more. Eddie Redmayne’s new spy drama The Day of the Jackal, which debuted on Peacock in recent days, is actually one of my favorite streaming series of the moment — while among Peacock’s other gems is a returning comedy that’s drawn rave reviews ahead of its debut.

In fact, Season 2 of Based on a True Story — in which Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina play a married couple who get involved with a true crime podcast — has earned an impressive distinction in the lead-up to its release on Thursday: A perfect 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

That score will almost certainly drop a bit as time goes on and more critics’ reviews start rolling in (there are five as of this writing). But, still, it’s a nice sign for the new season that the first batch of professional reviews is already positive about what the show’s new episodes have in store. Plus, did I mention the show’s stars include Cuoco, who’s an absolute delight in pretty much everything she’s in? “True crime enthusiasts have been satirized more sharply,” reads the Rotten Tomatoes critics consensus about the show, “but engaging leads and a lightly humorous touch make Based on a True Story worth investigating.”

In terms of how Peacock summarizes the series, it’s basically a satirization of our collective obsession with the true crime genre — and also includes elements loosely inspired by true events. “Season 1 is about Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and her husband Nathan (Chris Messina), a down-on-their-luck couple, whose lives collide with an infamous serial killer terrorizing Los Angeles and seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime by making a podcast with the killer.”

In Season 2, Ava and Nathan are new parents — in fact, three months into parenthood. Ava decides to put her obsession with true crime on the back-burner, focusing instead on her family and her work as a real estate agent. Nathan, meanwhile, trains private tennis clients. Ava’s distractions include TikTok and her new friend Drew, and Nathan goes all-in on reigniting his tennis career as well as an old friendship — until danger literally comes knocking.