The line from The White Lotus season 2 finale that launched a thousand memes

Andy Meek profile photo
By
Published Dec 12th, 2022 6:37PM EST
The White Lotus on HBO
Image: Fabio Lovino/HBO

It’s probably fair to say that the internet is still reeling from all the twists and surprises revealed in Sunday night’s Season 2 finale of The White Lotus, which brought a satisfying end to the show’s adventures in Sicily (no spoilers here).

Everything came to a head in the episode, titled “Arrivederci” (“farewell,” in Italian). Tanya, for example, began to have suspicions about Quentin, Ethan had an explosive confrontation with Cameron and Albie asked his father to help Lucia. Google Search interest in the show is also at an all-time high (and nearly double that of August 2021, when the Season 1 finale aired). No wonder HBO has already renewed creator Mike White’s critical darling — the recipient of 20 Emmy nominations and ten wins — for a third season.

The White Lotus Season 2 finale

You don’t even have to be caught up on the show, by the way, to be aware of how effortlessly it seems to insert itself into … well, into whatever the streaming equivalent is of watercooler conversation these days. For example, just one line alone from the Episode 7 finale of The White Lotus sent the internet into a frenzy and sparked an avalanche of memes and social media buzz.

If you’ve already watched the episode, you know which line — from Jennifer Coolidge — I’m talking about:

“Pleeease, these gays … they’re trying to murder me!”

Record viewership

Honestly, it should also surprise no one that the Season 2 finale of the show drew a record-high audience, according to new data from the network released on Monday.

The White Lotus’ final episode of its sophomore season pulled in 4.1 million US viewers, a huge surge over the slightly more than 1.5 million viewers who tuned in for the Season 2 premiere.

The White Lotus on HBO
Beatrice Grannò as Mia in HBO’s “The White Lotus.” Image source: Fabio Lovino/HBO

“Reflecting on THE WHITE LOTUS’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows,” HBO executive vice president Francesca Orsi said in a news release.

“And yet, he’s only continued to reach new heights in Season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike’s raw, unparalleled vision.”

This article talks about:

Andy Meek is a reporter who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming. Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

