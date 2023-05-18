Click to Skip Ad
The insane Mortal Kombat 1 trailer might get me to pay money for this game again

Published May 18th, 2023 3:22PM EDT
Announcement trailer for Mortal Kombat 1
Image: Warner Bros. Games

I still remember the first time I played Mortal Kombat. Okay, that’s a lie. It could have been at an arcade, or it could have been at a friend’s house. Who knows. However, I remember what I experienced the first time I played Mortal Kombat: pure joy.

That said, I never stuck with the franchise as a faithful player over the course of my life so far. Don’t get me wrong — if I’m at a friend’s house and they want to play Mortal Kombat, I’m going to play Mortal Kombat. But, I’m not going to be GOOD.

However, the announcement trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, which will be the latest installment in the franchise, has me curious enough to consider returning to the game. It’s an honestly insane trailer, but it gets back to the core enjoyment of watching one character kill another character in the most creative way possible.

Check out the trailer below. Be prepared: It’s a Mortal Kombat trailer. A VERY Mortal Kombat trailer.

What will Mortal Kombat 1 be about?

According to the synopsis, Mortal Kombat 1 will “introduce a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe that has been created by the Fire God Liu Kang, featuring reimagined versions of iconic characters as they’ve never been seen before, along with a new fighting system, game modes, bone krushing finishing moves, and more.”

But, for most of us, does the plot really matter? You’re more focused on mashing buttons to kill our friend in a gruesome and shocking way. Sorry, parents!

Mortal Kombat 1 is being developed by NetherRealm Studios and will be published by Warner Bros. Games. It’s currently scheduled to launch worldwide on September 19, 2023. It will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and on PC through the Steam and Epic Games Store.

