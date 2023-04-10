Stranger Things animated spinoff series in the works at Netflix

Stranger Things will come to an end with its fifth season, but the popular franchise will live on long after the final episode starts streaming. On Monday, Netflix announced a Stranger Things animated spinoff series set in the world of the show. It was developed by Eric Robles (Fanboy & Chum Chum, Glitch Techs) and Flying Bark Productions.

Stranger Things animated series on the way

That’s really all we know so far, other than that Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer will executive produce the spinoff series through Upside Down Pictures along with Robles via Flying Bark as well as Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps.

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling,” the Duffer brothers said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…”

Netflix didn’t share any additional details about the animated series. We do not know who will be in it, where in the timeline it will be set, or when it will come out. All that we know is that the Duffers are excited about the artwork and scripts they’ve seen.

Last July, the Duffer brothers announced their production company, Upside Down Pictures, for television and movie projects as part of their overall deal with Netflix. Among the projects they revealed were a new stage play set in the world of Stranger Things and a live-action Stranger Things spinoff series “based on an original idea by the Duffer brothers.”

We got more details about the stage play — Stranger Things: The First Shadow — in March, which will be set in Hawkins in 1959. It will serve as an origin story of sorts, featuring familiar characters such as Jim Hopper, Joyce Maldonado (later Byers), and Henry Creel (aka Venca). The show will premiere in late 2023 at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End.