Strange Planet brings the beloved comic to life in new trailer

While other streaming platforms are leaning heavily into adult animation, Apple TV+ has only dipped its toes in the water. The streamer will take another step next month with the release of Strange Planet. The 10-episode animated series is based on Nathan W. Pyle’s popular graphic novel and webcomic of the same name. Pyle is executive producer and co-creator of the Apple TV+ series alongside Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community).

“Strange Planet is a hilarious and perceptive look at a distant world not unlike our own,” Apple’s synopsis says. “Set in a whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples, relatable blue beings explore the absurdity of everyday human traditions.”

Harmon seems like a perfect match for Pyle, given their similar offbeat comedic sensibilities. But keep in mind that Strange Planet has a PG rating, so do not expect it to be nearly as raunchy or outrageous as episodes of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim often are.

Voicing the blue beings of Strange Planet are Tunde Adebimpe (Rachel Getting Married), Demi Adejuyigbe (The Amber Ruffin Show), Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens), Danny Pudi (Community), and Hannah Einbinder (Hacks).

The first three episodes of Strange Planet will premiere on Apple TV+ on August 9. After that, new episodes will air weekly until the finale on September 27. If you want a preview of what the show has to offer, dozens of Strange Planet comics are available free of charge on Pyle’s Instagram profile, but you might have to scroll a bit to find them.