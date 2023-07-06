I am unreasonably excited about Strange Planet, a new series from the creator of Rick and Morty

I didn’t even know about Strange Planet until today, and now I can’t wait until August.

On Thursday, Apple TV+ announced that Strange Planet, a new adult animated series from the creator of Rick and Morty, is coming to the streaming service on August 9, 2023. According to the press release, the first season of the series will be told over ten episodes. Like many Apple TV+ series, new episodes will debut weekly on Wednesdays until the season finale on September 27, 2023.

So, if you like to binge-watch new shows, you’ll get a lesson in patience from this one.

What is Strange Planet about?

According to the synopsis, Strange Planet tells the story of a group of beings on a familiar planet that goes through “the absurdity of everyday human traditions.”

Based on the New York Times No. 1 bestselling graphic novel and social media phenomenon of the same name, “Strange Planet” is a hilarious and perceptive look at a distant world not unlike our own. Set in a whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples, relatable blue beings explore the absurdity of everyday human traditions.

The series is co-created and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community) and New York Times bestselling author Nathan W. Pyle. Starring in the series are Tunde Adebimpe, Emmy Award nominee Demi Adejuyigbe, Lori Tan Chinn, Critics Choice Award nominee Danny Pudi, and Emmy Award nominee Hannah Einbinder.

I love Rick and Morty. While I’m not a diehard fan, it’s been one of the few animated series to capture my attention due to its willingness to embrace the absurd and turn a mirror on the world — kind of like South Park. So, I can’t wait to see what Harmon has in store for us with his new series.

Strange Planet will premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars if you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible.