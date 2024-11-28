Steam Autumn Sale: 24 best deals on 2024 PC games

Whether you’re trying to expand your own Steam library or snag a few games on sale to gift to your friends, there are a ton of great deals on the Steam Autumn Sale.

As always, there are quite literally thousands of games on sale, from old classics to brand new titles. There’s something for everyone here, from RPGs and shooters to cozy farming sims and action-platformers. Sorting through them all could take days, but we’ve decided to focus on the best 2024 games you can get a great deal on.

Best Steam Autumn Sale deals on 2024 games

This has been an astounding year for gaming, as you can see. And if your backlog was already stressing you out, I am sorry for making it even longer. That said, you’ll have plenty of games to keep you busy throughout most of 2025 at this rate.

In addition to deals on some of the top games of 2024, Valve also slashed the price of the LCD Steam Deck for a limited time. While supplies last, you can grab the 64GB LCD Steam Deck for $296.65 (15% off) or a 256GB LCD Steam Deck for $336.75 (25% off). The new, limited edition 1TB white OLED Steam Deck is still available for $679 as well.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Remember, the sale ends on Wednesday, December 4, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. If you want any games while they’re on sale, be sure to pick them up soon. You can also collect free stickers for your Steam account throughout the sale — track your progress here.