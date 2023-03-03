Star Trek: Discovery ends with season 5 on Paramount Plus in 2024

When Star Trek: Enterprise ended its four-season run in 2005, it would be over a decade before the franchise returned to the small screen. Star Trek: Discovery, which premiered on now-defunct CBS All Access in 2017, paved the way for a barrage of Star Trek shows, from Picard to Strange New Worlds, but it stumbled out of the gate to middling reviews.

CBS All Access was eventually rebranded as Paramount Plus, and Star Trek: Discovery became one of the service’s flagship shows. Season 4 premiered on Paramount Plus just months after the service launched, but on Thursday, Paramount announced that the streaming series will conclude with its fifth season, which won’t begin streaming until early 2024.

Star Trek: Discovery is coming to an end

“When we first started talking about the return of Star Trek eight years ago, we never could have imagined the indelible impact Star Trek: Discovery would have,” said David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, in a statement. “The series brought back a beloved global franchise, and just like its predecessors, Discovery honored Star Trek’s legacy of ‘infinite diversity in infinite combinations,’ representing the best of what we could be as humans when we celebrate our differences. I’d like to thank Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise, who have led this show with heart, passion, and as fans themselves with vivid storytelling – always ready to push boundaries like those before them. And finally, I’d like to thank this talented cast, led by the brilliant Sonequa Martin-Green, whose leadership both onscreen and off has helped guide the way from day one.”

Paramount Plus shared the following synopsis teasing the events of season 5:

“The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.”

You can stream Star Trek: Discovery seasons 1-4 on Paramount Plus right now.