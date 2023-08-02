Slotherhouse and its killer sloth might be my horror movie of the year

I’m not kidding. I think this might take the cake as my favorite horror movie of 2023.

Earlier today, we all got to feast our eyes on the official trailer for Slotherhouse, a horror/comedy film about — and I can’t stress this enough — a killer sloth. If none of us believed how Michael Myers could slow walk his way into catching his victims while they were in a dead sprint, we’re about to have our frustration sent to new heights with this film.

You can check out the official trailer for Slotherhouse below:

What is Slotherhouse about?

Slotherhouse will tell the story of Emily Young, a sorority sister who, after adopting an adorable sloth, finds that the bodies start piling up around the sorority house.

It’s senior year of college for sorority sister Emily Young and for the first time ever, Sigma Lambda Theta is having elections for who will be president. Wanting to have a killer year, Emily Young realizes she might just be the best option for her sorority. While beginning her campaign, she finds an adorable sloth that steals her heart and soon realizes she just might steal the hearts, and votes, of her sorority sisters. But when bodies slowly begin to pile up in the Sigma Lambda Theta house, Emily and her sorority sisters realize the deaths are being caused by their new house mascot, the cuddly sloth Alpha. Will Emily and her sisters escape the house with their lives? Or is this death sloth with 3 razor-sharp claws too quick for them?

Slotherhouse is directed by Matthew Goodhue and stars Lisa Ambalavanar, Sydney Craven, Olivia Rouyre, Bianca Beckles-Rose, Andrew Horton, Sutter Nolan, Grace Patterson, Milica Vrzić, Annamaria Serda, Rudi Rok, Tiff Stevenson, Stefan Kapičić, and Kelly Lynn Reiter.

This film reminds me of another creature classic: Thankskilling. There’s nothing like a horror/comedy featuring a murderous animal that has no place being the villain. Even the tagline, “Don’t rush, die slow,” has me waiting for the end of August. It can’t come slow enough.

Slotherhouse will premiere in theaters on August 30th. If you want to watch the film in the best quality possible when it comes to streaming, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.