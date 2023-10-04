Roku expands live TV options, sports highlights, and more

Roku is expanding its platform with several improvements for personalizing people’s streaming experience with the release of Roku OS 12.5. Updates cover sports and live TV, what to watch, music playlists, Roku Photo Streams, and more.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The company says that in the coming weeks and months, Roku devices in the US will get the following features:

Sports enhancements: Users will be able to favorite content to track live and upcoming sporting events more easily. In addition, there’ll be a new Highlights section in the Sports experience, which lets users watch clips from recent sports events they may have missed or want to relive. In addition, new sports content from Max is being made available in the coming weeks and Roku will offer motorsports in early 2024.

Instant access to Live TV: With 400+ free live linear TV channels, Roku wants to make it easier for customers to find the channels that matter the most to them by letting them personalize the order channels appear or remove them from view.

Music: The Roku Channel will offer 250+ video playlists from its partners, Stingray, Vevo, and Warner Music Group, for free.

Image source: Roku

The company will also update its mobile app with Visual Search by letting users discover new entertainment in a more visual and immersive way. Searching for specific content will also be easier by filtering by genre and other categories.

In addition, Roku Photo Streams now supports Google Photos so users can share special moments with loved ones more seamlessly.

Lastly, Roku is also improving the experience for users with a Home Video Doorbell with a Camera subscription. They can go back and see who was at their front door using the Cameras app, and they also don’t need to pause their favorite show to see that a package has arrived, as they’ll get a notification right from their TVs.

Roku OS 12.5 is rolling out to support TV models and streaming players in the coming weeks with all of these features mentioned above.