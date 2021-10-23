This streaming service adding 24 new live TV channels for free

There are now so many streaming services on the market that you may not even be aware of them all. For example, did you know that video rental company Redbox has a streaming service?

Well, it does! The movie rental company also offers a ton of free movies and shows on demand. Plus, Redbox streams a bunch of free live TV channels.

Redbox is one of many companies that has jumped on the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) train. And this week, the company announced that it will add more than 20 new FAST channels to its lineup. The additions will include local news, horror movies, kids shows, and more.

Redbox adds new free live TV channels

“This is the largest increase of new, free streaming channels in Redbox’s history,” Chris Yates, General Manager of Redbox On Demand, said in a press release about each of the new FAST channels coming to the service. “From local news to some of the best kids shows, there is even more programming for everyone to enjoy. We’re excited to see these channels go live soon.”

Here are the 20+ new FAST channels that you can soon stream through Redbox On Demand:

ALTER: ALTER is a horror brand for novel and grounded stories exploring the human condition through warped perspectives.

ALTER is a horror brand for novel and grounded stories exploring the human condition through warped perspectives. America’s Funniest Home Videos: America’s Funniest Home Videos features free and hilarious home videos and viral video moments you love from AFV.

America’s Funniest Home Videos features free and hilarious home videos and viral video moments you love from AFV. Baby Shark: It’s Doo-Doo-Doo Time to dance to BABY SHARK! The channel is designed to suit a child’s 24-hour daily routine. From waking up in the morning to going to school, learning, taking a nap, and going to sleep.

It’s Doo-Doo-Doo Time to dance to BABY SHARK! The channel is designed to suit a child’s 24-hour daily routine. From waking up in the morning to going to school, learning, taking a nap, and going to sleep. Cine Romantico: Cine Romántico is the first U.S. Spanish-language free ad-supported streaming movie channel dedicated entirely to romance movies.

Cine Romántico is the first U.S. Spanish-language free ad-supported streaming movie channel dedicated entirely to romance movies. CMG Local News Stations: WHIO (Dayton), WJAX (Jacksonville), WSB (Atlanta), WSOC (Charlotte), WPXI (Pittsburgh), WFTV (Orlando), KIRO (Seattle), KOKI (Tulsa), WHBQ (Memphis), WFXT (Boston)

WHIO (Dayton), WJAX (Jacksonville), WSB (Atlanta), WSOC (Charlotte), WPXI (Pittsburgh), WFTV (Orlando), KIRO (Seattle), KOKI (Tulsa), WHBQ (Memphis), WFXT (Boston) Electric Now: Electric Entertainment presents, Electric NOW, the one-stop-shop for fans to enjoy all their favorite shows for free with commercials.

Electric Entertainment presents, Electric NOW, the one-stop-shop for fans to enjoy all their favorite shows for free with commercials. Happy Kids: HappyKids is a free and safe channel that entertains & educates kids of all age groups. Watch Popular shows, Music, Stories, Movies, Vlogs – segmented both by age group & interest.

HappyKids is a free and safe channel that entertains & educates kids of all age groups. Watch Popular shows, Music, Stories, Movies, Vlogs – segmented both by age group & interest. Red Green Show: The Red Green Show follows the hapless handyman Red Green, his nerdy nephew Harold, and a colorful cast of characters as they film a do-it-yourself TV show.

New channels with streaming movies coming soon

Sony Canal Novelas: Dedicated to the world’s most popular classic telenovelas and modern serial dramas like Zorro: La Espada y la Rosa , El Mariachi and more.

Dedicated to the world’s most popular classic telenovelas and modern serial dramas like , and more. Canal Competencias: Dedicated to the most exciting reality competition shows from Latin America like Escape Perfecto , the Mexican adaptation of the hit SPT format Raid the Cage, which keeps viewers on the edges of their seats as contestants face their challenges.

Dedicated to the most exciting reality competition shows from Latin America like , the Mexican adaptation of the hit SPT format which keeps viewers on the edges of their seats as contestants face their challenges. Sony Canal Comedias: Culturally relevant modern remakes from Latin America that will keep audiences laughing, featuring TV’s most iconic sitcoms and comedy series like Married with Children , The Nanny, and more.

Culturally relevant modern remakes from Latin America that will keep audiences laughing, featuring TV’s most iconic sitcoms and comedy series like , and more. Everything 80s: Relive the decade of perms and shoulder pads! The unmistakable synth-pop sound is bound to remind viewers of all their greatest ‘80s memories.

Relive the decade of perms and shoulder pads! The unmistakable synth-pop sound is bound to remind viewers of all their greatest ‘80s memories. Tastemade en Espanol: Tastemade en Espanol is a Spanish language streaming network with more than 175 hours of programming.

Tastemade en Espanol is a Spanish language streaming network with more than 175 hours of programming. Wu-Tang Collection: Wu-Tang Collection TV is the world’s largest and best curated martial arts channel!

Wu-Tang Collection TV is the world’s largest and best curated martial arts channel! Yahoo! Finance: Yahoo Finance is the leading source of business and financial news focused on providing trusted information with diverse perspectives for all ages and backgrounds.

The company says its new free live TV channels will be available on Redbox On Demand in the coming weeks. You can sign up for the streaming service free of charge on Redbox.com. Redbox’s streaming service is accessible on virtually every smart device. Supported devices include smart TVs, streaming boxes and sticks, phones, tablets, consoles, and computers.