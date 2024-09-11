One of the most gripping legal dramas on Netflix is leaving this month

Netflix doesn’t have nearly as many long-running network shows as it used to, but there are still a few fantastic gems on the service. ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder is one of them, but it’s being removed from the streaming library at the end of the month. If you haven’t already seen it, now is a great time to binge this beloved legal drama.

If you somehow missed the buzz when this legal drama thriller aired on ABC from 2014 to 2020, Viola Davis stars as defense attorney and law professor Annalise Keating. She and five students become entangled in a murder plot that slowly unravels over the course of the first season while the episodes jump between the past and the present.

There are only 15 episodes per season, which is a bit short for a network TV drama, but How to Get Away with Murder makes the most of its run time. You will be baffled, blown away, confused, and shocked as Viola Davis delivers one of her best performances.

“[Objections] will fade away in the glow of Davis’ performance and the intrigue of a mystery ABC says will be solved by time the 15-episode season ends. A few minutes in, and you can sense a promise of sex, surprises, and a healthy dose of fun. And so far, the show delivers,” said Robert Bianco in his review of the first season for USA TODAY.

How to Get Away with Murder is departing on September 30th, but the good news is that it’s just one of many shows produced by Shonda Rhimes on Netflix. You can move on to 20 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy next, followed by Bridgerton and Inventing Anna.

Be sure to check out our list of the best movies leaving Netflix in September as well.