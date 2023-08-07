One of the best games of the past 20 years is being re-released on Switch and PS4

Rockstar Games surprised us on Monday morning by announcing that its 2010 smash hit Red Dead Redemption is coming to modern platforms this month. In a blog post, the studio revealed that the “new conversion” of Red Dead Redemption and its zombie-themed expansion, Undead Nightmare, will launch for Nintendo Switch and PS4 on August 17.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Rockstar also confirmed that Double Eleven was responsible for porting the game to current-gen consoles. Double Eleven has ported several popular games in the past, including LittleBigPlanet, Limbo, Lego Harry Potter, Prison Architect, and Rust. This is not a full-scale remaster though, so don’t expect any major changes or upgrades to the gameplay or graphics.

Per Rockstar Games’ synopsis of the Western, open-world, action-adventure game:

Red Dead Redemption tells the story of former outlaw John Marston as he journeys across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico to track down the last remaining members of the notorious Van der Linde Gang in a bid to save his family.

As Rockstar says, Red Dead Redemption was the recipient of more than 170 Game of the Year awards when it launched in 2010. If I had been working at BGR in 2010, it definitely would have been my game of the year. Two console generations later, there are still few video game open worlds that compare to Red Dead Redemption’s vision of the American West.

This is the first time that the game has been playable on most modern consoles. Red Dead Redemption has never been available on a Nintendo console prior to this. The PS4 version will also be playable on the PS5 via backwards compatibility. In another first, the rerelease of the game supports several new languages: Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, and Latin American Spanish.

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare will be available in a single package for $49.99 on the Nintendo Switch eShop and PlayStation Store starting Thursday, August 17. Rockstar Games is also releasing physical copies for both platforms on October 13.